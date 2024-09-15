Everton man attracting transfer 'interest' from Premier League rivals

Sean Dyche. | Getty Images

Everton have had a tricky start to the new Premier League season

Everton were beaten 3-2 away at Aston Villa this weekend as their tough start to the new campaign continues. They led 2-0 at Villa Park before the hosts fought their way back into the game.

The Toffees are back in action on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup against Southampton. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Striker wanted

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is attracting ‘interest’ from Tottenham Hotspur, according to a report by Fichajes. The attacker is facing an uncertain long-term future at Goodison Park with his contract up at the end of the season.

Calvert-Lewin, who is 27-years-old, is due to become a free agent in June 2025 as things stand and is yet to sign an extension. He scored for the Toffees against Aston Villa in the first-half.

The Sheffield-born man joined his current club back in 2016 from Sheffield United and has since made 272 appearances in all competitions, scoring 70 goals. Spurs could see him as someone to give them more competition and depth up top but may have to wait until next summer to make their move.

Boss stance

Everton’s hierarchy are ‘determined’ to stick by Sean Dyche despite their poor run of form, according to The Telegraph. The Merseyside outfit are bottom of the table at the moment.

It has been a difficult past few years for the Toffees and they have been consistently embroiled in relegation battles. They were hoping this campaign would have been different and that they would have been able to compete higher up the league. However, it appears they are in another fight at the bottom.

Dyche joined them back in January 2023 having previously been at Watford and Burnley. He has since won 33.82% of matches at the helm.

Following their upcoming cup clash against Southampton, Everton head to the King Power Stadium next Saturday to take on newly promoted Leicester City. They then take on Crystal Palace at home in their final fixture of September as they look to start picking up some much needed points.