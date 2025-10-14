David Moyes and Pep Guardiola will do battle at the Etihad on Saturday. | Getty Images

Everton return to action with a tough trip to Manchester City on Saturday, but could see first-team stars back in action

Two of the most successful managers of the Premier League era do battle on Saturday as David Moyes’ Everton visit Manchester City with the aim of getting one over on Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola recently joined Moyes in an exclusive club of just four managers who have won 250 games in the Premier League, alongside Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger. Moyes’ place within the greats of Premier League management is more than justified, particularly considering the fact that this marks his 22nd season managing in the competition, equalling Wenger’s record. Considering how well his second spell at Everton is going so far, that record could yet become Moyes’ own.

The Toffees have begun the season strongly and currently sit in eighth place with 11 points from seven matches. Loan signing Jack Grealish has caught the eye, while the brand-new Hill Dickinson Stadium has contributed to a feeling of a new dawn around the club, both on and off the pitch. Moyes and his side will hope that continues when they travel to the blue half of Manchester, where multiple players hope to be back in contention for both sides.

Rodri - Out

Man City’s main man Rodri has spent almost an entire year out injured since winning the Ballon d’Or in 2024. The Spaniard returned to action but recently picked up a new aggravation of his hamstring injury against Brentford, which could keep him out for a couple more weeks. Guardiola said: “Of course, I don't want to lose him even a little bit, but it is a pity because he is such an important player. We tried to take care of him, but it is what it is.”

Omar Marmoush - Doubt

Marmoush has been out with a knee injury since August but could make his much-anticipated return at the Etihad. While this has yet to be confirmed, the belief is that the Egyptian is currently being assessed ahead of Saturday.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - Doubt

Similarly to Marmoush, left-back Ait-Nouri played the first three games of the season but has been out injured ever since. The Algerian could also be in contention to return against Everton, with an update on his progress awaited in the coming days. Whether he can dislodge England called-up Nico O’Reilly from the starting XI is another matter.

Abdukodir Khusanov - Doubt

When Khusanov came off injured against Arsenal, the belief was that he would miss three games. With that period having now passed in addition to an extra fortnight of recovery time during the international break, the Uzbekistan international could be in line to return against Everton if all goes to plan.

Jack Grealish - Out

Grealish will be unavailable against parent club City due to Premier League rules around loan players. He is expected to be back in contention to start when Tottenham Hotspur visit Hill Dickinson Stadium on October 26, having had more time to recover from a fitness complaint reported by Moyes after Grealish scored the Toffees’ late winner against Crystal Palace.

Jarrad Branthwaite - Doubt

Onto the Toffees’ injury news, and centre-back Branthwaite will be hoping to be closer to contention against the Cityzens. The 23-year-old has yet to feature this season and would be a welcome addition to Moyes’ defensive unit, though this may come too soon for him.

Merlin Rohl - Doubt

Midfielder Rohl has only made one appearance for Everton thus far since signing from Freiburg in the summer. He has been out since mid-September with a groin injury and will also hope to be back in contention this weekend, though a return to action might be unlikely as of yet.

Michael Keane - Doubt

Keane was withdrawn against Crystal Palace with a rib injury, and the defender is currently being assessed by the club ahead of the weekend’s trip to the Etihad. The hope will be that at least one of Keane or Branthwaite will be fit to play a part. Moyes said of Keane’s injury: “He got something between his ribs. I don’t really know the outcome.”