Pundit slams ‘joke’ Premier League rule that will affect Everton in Man City clash

Everton will face Man City this weekend without Jack Grealish | Getty Images

Everton will face Man City away from home in their returning Premier League fixture

Everton will return to Premier League action against Manchester City this weekend, with the aim to build on their win over Crystal Palace before the international break.

The Toffees entered the break sitting eighth in the league table, just three points adrift of the top four. They will make the trip to Manchester to face Pep Guardiola’s side, who edged out Brentford with a 1-0 win last time out.

Summer loan signing Jack Grealish has been a revelation for Everton, with five goalscoring contributions in seven games. The winger provided two assists in consecutive appearances against Brighton and Wolves, before scoring a huge stoppage time goal against Palace to snatch a late win.

David Moyes will not be able to call upon Grealish this weekend, though.

Can Jack Grealish play for Everton against Man City?

Grealish will not be available for selection on Saturday, due to Premier League rules stating loan players cannot be fielded against their parent clubs.

The Premier League Handbook reads: “During the period of the Temporary Transfer of his contract registration a Player shall not play against the Transferor Club.

“Unless the Transferor Club and the Transferee Club agree in writing that the Player can play against the Transferor Club [a copy of which agreement must be provided to the League in advance of the relevant League Match].”

City and Everton are not understood to have reached such an agreement as things stand, meaning Grealish will be forced to sit out the Etihad clash.

Chris Sutton slams Jack Grealish ineligibility rule

There is no denying the impact Grealish has had on Everton since his arrival on loan.

BBC Sport columnist and pundit Chris Sutton has slammed the rule prohibiting the winger from playing against City.

“What a joke it is that Jack Grealish cannot play for Everton against his parent club,” he wrote in his latest Premier League predictions column.

“The City fans would love to welcome Grealish back like they did Kevin de Bruyne with Napoli a few weeks ago, and he would have had a point to prove against Pep Guardiola. City were happy for him to leave on loan, so why shouldn't he play against them?”

Sutton has predicted how Everton will perform without Grealish and how his absence could force them to change tactics and affect their usual strategies going forward.

“Grealish has been a revelation for Everton and is a big reason they have been more expansive this season. Without him, I am just expecting them to stay deep and defend in numbers,” the former Chelsea and Celtic man continued.

“They will still try to get in behind City on the break and try to make the most of the home side's high line, but Grealish would have improved their chances of getting something here and the fact he is not playing has upset me.

“Everton might still get some chances but the big question for everyone playing City at the moment is how do you stop Erling Haaland - and I am not sure they will have the answer.”

