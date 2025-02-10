Everton are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night

Everton face rivals Liverpool on Wednesday night in the Premier League. The Toffees were knocked out of the FA Cup over the weekend at the fourth round stage by fellow top flight side AFC Bournemouth.

David Moyes has returned to Goodison Park this winter and has made a positive impression on the whole. He was picked as their replacement for Sean Dyche. The Merseyside outfit are aiming to stay up this season. They will move into their new stadium in the summer ahead of the next campaign.

Jarrad Branthwaite latest at Everton

According to GiveMeSport, Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged as a ‘stand out’ target for Manchester United ahead of the summer along with Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace. Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande have also been mentioned as targets for Moyes’ old club.

The Red Devils are reportedly set to reignite their pursuit of the England international in the next window. He was wanted by them last year but nothing materialised in the end.

Branthwaite, 22, could be seen by Ruben Amorim’s side as a long-term option. They have underperformed once again in this campaign and need to bring in more quality.

The Carlisle-born man joined Everton back in 2020 and was loaned out to Blackburn Rovers and PSV to get some experience under his belt. He has since broken into the first-team and has become one of their most prized assets.

He has made 71 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with four goals. Prior to his switch to Merseyside, he rose up through the ranks of local side Carlisle United and played a handful of matches for the Cumbrians in League Two before leaving.

What now for Everton?

Everton were disappointed to exit the FA Cup after their defeat to Bournemouth. They will now be eager to return to winning ways against Liverpool.

Speaking after their loss to the Cherries, Moyes said: “Yeah, there were some positives. We were really shabby in our overall defending in the first half but we'd done some good things - it wasn't all doom and gloom in the first half. We were 1-0 down and just before half-time, giving a second goal away was terrible really, that was the poor part of it. Ili had a little bit of a half chance in the first half, but, to be truthful, in the first half we didn't make many opportunities at all.

“We just didn't seem to be able to make things into the final third work, whether it be a good cross, whether it be a final through pass, we couldn't make that work. But I thought the second half was much better - big energy and great credit to all the subs who came on. I thought they all had an impact on the game, they made a difference, which gave us a little bit of hope and gave us something to think that we could get back into the game.

“But on a day where you hit the post three times and have one kicked off the line, you just get that feeling that it's not quite your day. So that was the way it was. We're disappointed to be out of the Cup but ultimately we've got a big job to do [in the Premier League.”