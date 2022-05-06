Donny van de Beek was not spotted during the Finch Farm session.

A win for Everton could see them climb out of the Premier League relegation should Burnley lose to Aston Villa or Leeds United fail to defeat Brighton.

However, van de Beek was not spotted in the session at Finch Farm.

The on-loan Manchester United midfielder has missed the past two games with a groin issue.

That does not mean van de Beek will not make a recovery in time for the trip to the King Power Stadium, though, with the game still two days away.

Lampard is certain to provide an update on the Dutchman's fitness when he speaks to the media later later this afternoon.

However, Andre Gomes was visible, having been sidelined for the previous two games.

In addition, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina were being put through their paces with the rest of Lampard's squad.

Both are key players and the pair are being managed carefully amid respective seasons ravaged by injury.

Richarlison was also involved after being substituted in the 1-0 defeat of Chelsea last week following treatment.

Full Everton squad in training

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Asmir Begovic.

Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Jonjoe Kenny, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Jarrad Branthwaite, Reece Welch, Vitalii Mykolenko.

Midfielders: Allan, Dele Alli, Fabian Delph, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, Andre Gomes, Alex Iwobi, Isaac Price.