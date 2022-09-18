Everton man to see specialist ‘in next couple of weeks’ to step up injury return

Andros Townsend has been absent for Everton since March because of an ACL injury.

Everton boss Frank Lampard has revealed that Andros Townsend is set to see a specialist in the next few weeks to discuss the next stages of his rehabilitation.

The winger has been on the sidelines since suffering an ACL injury against Crystal Palace in March.

Townsend joined the Toffees on a free transfer in the summer of 2021. He registered seven goals and four assists in 27 appearances before his cruel setback.

Lampard has been impressed with the hard work the 13-cap England international has been putting in to return to fitness.

However, Townsend is still several weeks away from being available for selection again.

What’s been said

Lampard said: “Andros is working incredibly hard to get fit - that's the sort of professional he is and that's been an eye-opener to see how hard he works. It has been impressive.

“I can't give an exact date [of when he'll be available again].

“I know he has a meeting with a specialist in the next couple of weeks, which is a kind of six-month assessment to see where he's at, then we're hoping after that he can start to progress and start to come outside a little bit with the team and all of those things in the right timeframe.