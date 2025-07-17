Everton and Man United are battling it out for this midfielder | Getty Images

Everton are up against Manchester United for this midfield star this summer.

Everton are now into their transfer groove following the latest addition to their squad. The Toffees recently announced the signing of Mark Travers from Bournemouth, following Charly Alcaraz and Thierno Barry through the door so far.

With an exciting new chapter ahead of them, Everton still have business to carry out before the 2025/26 season starts. New owners the Friedkin Group are looking to set the Blues up for a solid campaign and firmly put any past relegation scares firmly behind them.

Everton are keen to make a big splash on the transfer market this year and have identified some impressive players to bolster their squad.

Everton ‘confident’ of signing Man United target

Things picked up significantly for Everton following the return of David Moyes and now the club are working on giving him the best possible team to work with next season.

Former Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz is a man on their radar right now and new reports claim the Toffees fancy themselves to get a deal finalised. According to Italian journalist Gianni Balzarini, relayed via Tuttomercatoweb, the Friedkin Group are ‘taking things quite seriously’ when it comes to Luiz.

The Brazilian is currently under contract with Juventus until 2029 but he’s struggled to make an impact in Serie A so far. Juve are open to selling Luiz for around €40 million (£35m), with the idea in mind to recoup what they paid Villa last year.

Everton are reportedly offering €30 million (£26m) in attempt to sign Luiz but despite it being lower than the Turin side’s asking price, they are ‘confident’ a deal can be reached with the Italian powerhouses.

West Ham are also interested in Luiz’s services but are negotiating for a ‘high-interest loan’ instead. A loan deal is not something Juventus are willing to entertain and are said to be looking for a permanent sale instead.

Man United want Douglas Luiz

Everton are in competition with Manchester United for Luiz’s signature. The Red Devils are looking to make some significant changes to their team following a dismal end to their Premier League season.

Ruben Amorim’s side will not compete in any European competitions next season after losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur and finishing 15th in the Premier League. United managed to bank just 42 points throughout the season, recording their lowest ever tally in Premier League history.

Everton finished above the Red Devils by six points and are now pushing to snub them of a player who could transform both midfields. Football Insider reported earlier this week that United had registered their interest in Luiz and are ‘willing to negotiate’ a loan-to-buy deal, which reports in Italy have claimed Juventus are not willing to entertain.

The Football Insider report claims that United are ‘believed to be the front-runners’ to sign Luiz, with Amorim looking to overhaul a number of positions at Old Trafford. However, if the Toffees come in with the better offer, their rivals could miss out on a key target.