Everton striker Salomon Rondon has reportedly attracted interest from the UAE.

Salomon Rondon has until this evening to complete an Everton exit.

But reports suggest that it is unlikely the striker will depart the Toffees for the United Arab Emirates.

The Mirror reports that Rondon has courted interest from Pro League outfit Sharjah - the same club former Toffees forward Bernard joined last summer.

The UAE's transfer deadline is later today, with midfielder Allan being granted a switch to Al-Wahda last week.

However, it is reported that Rondon has ‘turned down’ a move to the Middle East - and will remain at Goodison Park.

The 33-year-old as been down the pecking order at Everton this season and is into the final campaign of a two-year deal.

Summer arrival Neal Maupay has been favoured by Frank Lampard, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin will leapfrog Rondon once deemed available for selection following a knee injury.

Rondon did come off the bench late in Everton's 2-1 defeat of Southampton on Saturday.

But he's started just two games so far in 2022-23, with Anthony Gordon instead being used as a makeshift striker at times.

Rondon signed for Everton in August 2021 from Chinese outfit Dalian.