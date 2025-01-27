Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton transfer news as Beto is linked with an exit before the January transfer window closes.

Things have started to well for David Moyes during his second spell as Everton manager.

Given the fixtures that the Scot was presented with after returning at Goodison Park supremo, he has made an immediate impact so far. After a narrow 1-0 loss to Aston Villa, Everton earned to a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur before battling to a 1-0 triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Six points from Moyes’ three opening games at the helm mean that the Blues are now seven points above the Premier League relegation zone. The triumph over Brighton wasn’t pretty but Everton had to show resolve and steel in abundance to hold on to their lead, with Iliman Ndiaye bagging a first-half penalty.

What made the Blues’ feat more impressive was that they were forced into an early substitution. Dominic Calvert-Lewin sustained a hamstring issue in the 13th minute and could not continue. It meant that Beto was introduced far sooner than expected.

As things stand, Beto is the only fit striker that Moyes has available. Armando Broja is sidelined until around April with an ankle injury and Everton are in discussions with Chelsea over ending his loan deal. Meanwhile, Youssef Chermiti is on the treatment table because of a thigh complaint he sustained only weeks after recovering from a long-term foot injury that required surgery.

Beto had been linked with an exit earlier in the January transfer window when Sean Dyche was still manager. Since arriving from Udinese in the summer of 2023, he has struggled to make an impact and scored eight goals in 54 appearances.

And despite Calvert-Lewin’s injury, it has been claimed that Beto could still leave in the final week of the window. TutoSport has claimed that negotiations with Torino, who have been heavily linked with the Guinea-Bissau forward, ‘resumed negotiations during the night’. Despite coming off the bench to spearhead the attack at Brighton, it’s been suggested that Beto is not part of Moyes’ plans.

It is said that the Toffees have been holding out for a fee of €20 million (£16.8 million) but the clubs could settle on €18 million (£15 million) if it is a loan with an obligation to buy in the summer.

Everton have been linked with a move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, but they would first have to come to an agreement with Chelsea to terminate Broja’s loan deal. The Blues currently do not have a domestic loan spot available, with Jack Harrison spending the season at Goodison Park from Leeds United.