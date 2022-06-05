The Toffees boss is keen to raid his former club as he looks to strengthen this summer.

Everton manager Frank Lampard is reportedly considering making a move for Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The Toffees boss is said to be looking to boost his midfield options during the summer transfer window and has been linked with the likes of Manchester United youngster James Garner and Juventus star Adrien Rabiot.

However, his previous relationship with Loftus-Cheek could persuade Lampard to move for the 26-year-old, who has spent time on loan with Crystal Palace and Fulham since making his Blues debut in December 2014.

A serious achilles tendon injury saw the midfielder spend the majority of the 2020/21 season on loan with the Cottagers but he also received the backing of Lampard during his time at Craven Cottage.

Speaking prior to his departure from Stamford Bridge in January, Lampard said of Loftus-Cheek: ”We know he’s an obvious talent so it’s great.

“If he can keep that up hopefully through the season and if he can get back to where he was and more then I’ll be very happy and he’ll come back as our player, for sure.”

Lampard’s interest in a reunion with Loftus-Cheek was first mentioned in the media in April and it is believed the likes of West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Jose Mourinho’s Roma are also monitoring the situation.

However, reports in Italy suggest Lampard may have to make a quick decision over a move for Loftus-Cheek after he was offered to Serie A giants Inter.

Gazetta dello Sport have reported Simone Inzaghi’s side are eyeing a number of Blues players including striker Romelu Lukaku and Loftus-Cheek has now been added to the list.

A fee of around £17million has been suggested but Inter have countered with a loan offer covering Loftus-Cheek’s reportedly salary of around £3million.