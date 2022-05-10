Everton fans lined the street waving flags and setting off flares to inspire their team.

Everton fans turned up with banners and flares to cheer their team’s departure from Finch Farm today as they headed south for Wednesday’s crucial match at Watford.

The fans have done all they can off the pitch to give the Toffees a boost in their Premier League relegation battle and it seems to be working.

Everton have climbed out of the relegation zone following back to back victories, which started with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chelsea last week.

Frank Lampard fist pumps Everton fans as the team coach leaves Finch Farm. Image: Emily Bonner

Supporters lined the streets outside Goodison Park before kick-off to inspire their struggling side before that must-win match against the Blues and cheered the team to the rafters in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Leicester City.

Eager to do their bit once again, Everton fans lined up to cheer on the team coach as it left for London at around 3:15pm on Tuesday.

And it was gesture clearly appreciated by manager Frank Lampard, who leaned out of the window to fist pump the fans as the team departed.