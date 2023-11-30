The Everton manager didn't hold back on his opinion about the potential ruling.

Everton have been hit with a points deduction. The Toffees are now in the Premier League relegation zone. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Everton manager Sean Dyche has slammed the potential introduction of sin-bins to the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Nottingham Forest this weekend, he spoke about a number of different topics including rumours of issues with contract talks, as well as team news, but he also quickly rejected the idea of a sin-bins being brought into football.

As it stands, the latest news suggests the use of sin-bins is to be expanded in football, part of a series of measures designed to help protect referees from abuse.

The International Football Association Board, football’s rule‑making body, also announced on Tuesday that sin‑bins would be used at “higher levels” after successful grassroots tests. Opinions are divided on the subject across the footballing world, but Dyche had a clear stance on the proposed new ruling: "I don't know why they don't leave the game alone at times, I don't think it's needed. I don't think it's wanted, I might be wrong as people may have a different view. But how are you going to manage it?

"If someone goes off the pitch, there's the fan response from the fans, how do you manage the health and safety, can he warm up? This is how the world's gone. I think it’s an odd thing to consider, if it’s considered and brought in then that’s the way it goes."

The temporary dismissals have already been trialled in English football since the 2019-20 season with 31 grassroots leagues taking part, with a player both receiving a yellow card and being removed from the field for 10 minutes and the results showed a 38% decrease in dissent.