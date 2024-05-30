Sean Dyche

Everton transfer news: The Manchester City midfielder is wanted across Europe and Everton face a battle in the market this summer.

Everton target Kalvin Phillips is wanted by several clubs around Europe as a transfer saga is set to commence once again for the midfielder.

Phillips, 28, has endured a torrid time ever since moving to Manchester City from Leeds United in 2022. Despite being regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league at the time, he has since lost his place with England and dropped out of the reckoning completely under Pep Guardiola.

A short-term-loan move to West Ham United in January failed to rejuvenate his career as his lack of action meant he wasn’t up to speed and David Moyes wasn’t in a position to offer him regular game time as they hunted European success and qualification. Everton have been interested in every window since last summer in taking him on loan and this summer might be their best chance of securing a move given he played just 637 minutes last season. However, they face stiff competition from clubs in Europe as multiple clubs are hoping to seize what is a brilliant opportunity to get a strong midfielder for little cost.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton are rivalled by Red Bull Leipzig and Salzburg as well as Roma for his signature this summer. “Everton have also emerged as a potential suitor, with the Toffees targeting a loan move, but Phillips is now pondering leaving the Premier League entirely. Germany's RB Leipzig, Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg and Serie A giants Roma are all understood to be keen on the England international.” While both would be a huge move for his family and career, Everton is a closer option in which he can remain in the Premier League and become a regular starter under Sean Dyche, who previously wanted to sign him while he was manager at Burnley.