Everton midfielder edging towards exit after 12 years at Goodison Park

Everton transfer news as Isaac Price looks set to leave the club.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 10:37 BST

Isaac Price is edging towards an Everton exit.

The young midfielder’s contract expires in June and it appears he will leave Goodison Park for pastures new.

Price, 19, has been with the Toffees since the age of seven and has made three first-team appearances in total - two of which in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, he has made 24 appearances for Everton under-21s this season and recorded four goals and three assists. As a result, Price was rewarded with a call-up to the Northern Ireland senior squad last month and made his debut off the bench in a 2–0 win over San Marino.

However, the Daily Mail reports that Price has decided that Everton ‘isn’t right’ for him in terms of his development. Belgian side Standard Liege are said to be close to landing his signature.

Blues boss Sean Dyche confirmed last month that talks were ongoing in regard to Price’s future. He said: “Just ongoing discussions because I’m pretty new to it really, here I mean. Chatting to the right people at the right time and see how it develops. Over the next few weeks, we’ll look at it more deeply and in more detail. All the players know their situation.”

Should Price join Liege, Everton will bank a compensation fee because he is under the age of 23.

