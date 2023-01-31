Everton could be set to miss out on another Ligue 1 target as deadline day offers up a late twist.

Having prioritised a forward for deadline day, Everton look set to miss out on another Ligue 1 target, as Southampton have seemingly won the race for Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Everton had been in the running for Lorient’s Dango Ouattara, but the winger opted for a move to Bournemouth.

Given the Toffees just pocketed £40m for the signing of Anthony Gordon, Everton will surely look to give new manager Sean Dyche some support in the market. After all, it could be crucial to their chances of Premier League survival.

However, they now appear to have received a major blow - as reported by Fabrizio Romano, Southampton now have a full agreement with Rennes for Sulemana with a fee close to €25m. He also claims that the player has decided to join Southampton over Everton & RB Leipzig.

The Ghanian winger is a young and exciting talent and despite only registering one goal and two assists this season, his overall skillset, energy and directness makes for a promising acquisition for the Saints. He would have been the perfect replacement for Gordon, but now Everton are back to the drawing board with just hours left in the window.

Sulemana, 20, does possess strong stats across the board with shots total, dribbles completed, tackles, interceptions, aerials won and touches in the opposition area - which are all traits that would certainly help to improve their current attack, especially when their attack has arguably been lacking in inspiration, drive and quality so far this season.

Fans will believe that someone simply has to come through the door today, as they look to remedy their attack which sits as the second worst in the league to date. Without an attacking signing to replace the outgoing Gordon, it could be extremely difficult for Dyche to turn around their current situation.

