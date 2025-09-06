Sergio Reguilon of Brentford during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford FC at Etihad Stadium on February 20, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The former Manchester United and Tottenham full-back remains without a club and can be signed despite the transfer window shutting.

Like every other Premier League manager, David Moyes would have had one wish during the international break.

The Everton supremo would have been praying that all of his players returned unscathed. However, just days into the first hiatus of the 2025-26 season, Moyes received information that one member of his squad was returning to Finch Farm.

Vitalii Mykolenko departed Ukraine’s squad on Wednesday. The news may well have been met by a wince from the Toffees boss. The left-back had only returned from a groin problem the previous week. He missed Everton’s opening two games of the campaign, with James Garner having to deputise in defence as Adam Aznou, signed from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window, was unavailable because of an ankle injury.

In fairness, Garner barely did a thing wrong in the 1-0 loss to Leeds United and excelled in the 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the maiden competitive game at Hill Dickinson Stadium. But as underlined in the 3-2 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Garner and partner Idrissa Gana Gueye are Everton’s best centre-midfield duo.

Mykolenko will face further assessment and the Blues will hope that he has not sustained a long-term issue. But it perhaps shows that the left-hand side of defence is an area of the squad that still should be addressed. Mykolenko missed six games last campaign because of fitness problems, and was ill for three. In 2023-24, Mykolenko was absent for six matches through injury.

It previously was not too much of an issue as the versatile Ashley Young was able to deputise for the ex-Dynamo Kyiv man. However, the veteran Young left Everton in June upon the expiry of his contract.

Aznou has been recruited and has plenty of potential, having come through the youth system at a European juggernaut that is Bayern Munich. However, the Morocco international is still only aged 19 and has played only 15 senior games in his career. Aznou still requires nurturing.

Given that Moyes hailed Garner’s form among the best the Premier League, the Everton supremo may be reluctant to again deploy the ex-Manchester United man as a makeshift full-back. Garner may also want to stay in the engine room if he feels there is a chance of thrusting his way into contention for England’s 2026 World Cup squad.

Everton were in the market for a new right-back on the final day of the window but a switch did not come to fruition. However, that suggests there was room in the budget. Perhaps some of the remaining funds could be spent on a left-sided full-back. While the transfer window has shut, the Blues can still sign free agents. And there is one available that is Sergio Reguilón, who remains without a club after leaving Tottenham Hotspur at the end of his contract.

Reguilon has plenty of top-flight experience under his belt, having represented Spurs, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Manchester United and Brentford during his career. In total, he has made 284 senior outings. At aged 28, he should be in the peak years of his career.

While Reguilon was out of favour at Tottenham last season, former head coach Ange Postecoglou insisted midway through that there was ‘nothing wrong’ with his attitude and was ready if required.

What’s more, Reguilon operates differently from Mykolenko in the role. Mykolenko’s strengths are very much his defensive duties while Reguilon is more forward-thinking.

Moyes has a good rapport with now-Tottenham boss Thomas Frank, having worked closely on punditry duty during Euro 2024. And if Moyes asked Frank for a reference on Reguilon, who signed him at Brentford, he may get a good reference.

“Sergio is a perfect fit for us: a proven Premier League player in every aspect,” Frank said in January 2024. “He fits what we want. He’s very offensive, has a very good cross and a very good left foot.

“He’s got the experience we need to complement the rest of the squad and he’s a good character. We need him, but I also think he needs us to show how good a footballer he is. I’m convinced that this will be a positive partnership.”

The caveat is that the six-cap Spain international has had a dearth of minutes over the past year and has not had a proper summer of pre-season training. While Reguilon would not be the direct answer for the next fixture against Aston Villa on 14 September, should Mykolenko be sidelined he would add depth to the squad and offer competition and cover.