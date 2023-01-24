Former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa and ex-Derby County boss Wayne Rooney are said to be in the reckoning to replace Frank Lampard as Everton manager.

The first full day of Everton’s search for a new manager is underway.

The Toffees confirmed Frank Lampard’s departure last night after it was widely reported he had been relieved of his duties.

Lampard spent just under a year in the Goodison Park driving seat, with Everton languishing 19th in the Premier League table.

Now the Blues are looking for their sixth permanent manager in five years to keep them in the top flight.

Everton have one-and-a-half weeks until they’re next in action when they play host to runaway leaders Arsenal on 4 February.

The Goodison hierarchy will want a new manager in place for that fixture. Here’s a look at who bookmakers SkyBet may become next Everton manager (odds correct at time of publication).

Marcelo Gallardo - 20/1 The Argentine left River Plate last year, having helped the club to two Copa Libertadores crowns and one Primera División title. Photo: ANDRES LARROVERE/AFP via Getty Images

Nuno Espirito Santo - 9/1 Did well as Wolves manager but only lasted a couple of months as Tottenham chief. Was a candidate for the Everton job before Rafa Benitez got the role. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

David Moyes - 8/1 A win against his former club proved the final nail in the coffin for Lampard. Moyes' West Ham have been misfiring this season but he says he has the backing of the board. The Scot, of course, spend 11 years as Everton manager and remains highly respected.