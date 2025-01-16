Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton transfer news as ex-Chelsea and Arsenal forward Willian is linked with the club.

Everton have been offered a chance to sign Willian, reports suggest.

According to the Telegraph, the Toffees are among several Premier League outfit who have the opportunity to recruit the former Chelsea winger on a free transfer. Willian is without a club after leaving Olympiacos at the end of December. He made only 11 appearances for the Greek side, recording a solitary assist.

Willian has enjoyed a fine career, having won the Premier League twice with Chelsea. In total, he fired 63 goals in 339 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit after being signed for £30 million from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.

He left Chelsea controversially for Arsenal on a free transfer in the summer of 2020 but had a forgettable spell at the Emirates Stadium which last just six months. But he retuned to England with Fulham in 2022 helped establish their status in the Premier League, scoring 10 times in 67 games.

Willian is now aged 36 but has a wealth of experience under his belt after also earning 70 Brazil caps. Everton are in desperate need of attacking options as they aim to move out of a Premier League relegation battle. The Toffees have netted only 15 goals and their attacking troubles continued in David Moyes’ first game after returning as manager - a 1-0 loss at the hands of Aston Villa at Goodison Park.

Moyes insisted after the defeat that reinforcements are required to ensure a bottom-three dogfight is avoided. They are currently one point above the drop zone.