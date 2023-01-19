Everton have turned their attentions to an experienced Premier League winger with Champions League experience.

Everton have reportedly been offered Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura as they look to strengthen their attack for the second half of the season.

Having been a key player for Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho during their tenure’s at the club, the Brazilian has failed to make an impact under Antonio Conte and has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Moura gave Spurs one of their most iconic moments as a club in 2019, when he netted a 96th minute winner against Ajax to secure a second-half hattrick that sent them to the Champions League final. His best goalscoring season came that year, as he netted 10 in the league and 15 in all competitions.

Antonio Conte has said that the forward’s contact will not be renewed ahead of the summer, meaning he will be free to leave the club in six months’ time.

The Tottenham boss said: “This is the decision of the club, his contract will not be extended. This season is a difficult season for Lucas. Honestly in my mind when we planned this season Lucas was an important player for us”.

The Daily Mail report that Moura has been offered to Everton with his future in North London now in doubt.

Given the additions of Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison, Moura has fallen down the pecking order and has only seen 266 minutes of action across the Premier League and Champions League this season – an average of just 24 minutes per appearance.

Granted he had suffered a calf injury, which kept him out from August to October, but the experienced winger could offer Everton a new avenue to explore as someone who could play off either wing.

Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the preseason friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)

Last season he was a stark contrast to where he finds himself now, as he played 45 times across all competitions, netting six times as well as assisting eight times before Spurs recruited in the summer.

With the likes of Dwight McNeil, Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon being Frank Lampard’s main attacking options out wide, Moura could add extensive top level experience to the ranks.

Furthermore, it would be a mutually beneficial deal as Moura is yearning for regular minutes and Everton need someone who can make things happen at the top end of the pitch.

