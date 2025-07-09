Djordje Petrovic. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton have been linked with Mark Travers and a potential Chelsea sale could boost their chances of signing the AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper.

It’s an area of Everton’s squad that fans have little reason to panic.

David Moyes has depleted numbers amid a summer overhaul. And while the goalkeeping department is threadbare in terms of senior options, Everton have a cast-iron first choice.

Jordan Pickford’s role in the Blues’ team is undisputed. The 31-year-old has been magnificent over the past few years and has become a modern-day hero. Had it not been for his performances, Everton could well have been relegated from the Premier League.

Pickford was awarded the club’s Player of the Season for three successive years between 2022-2024. Had he won the prize ahead of Idrissa Gana Gueye last term, there would have been few who put up too many complaints. He has been an embodiment of what it means to don the royal blue.

Back-up needed

But even England’s No.1 will know that Everton have to sign some players in his position. He needs cover and competition. While Pickford is rarely injured, playing every league game in the past two campaigns, chances cannot be taken.

It was a surprise that both João Virginia and Asmir Begovic departed at the end of their respective deals. Virginia’s exit was understandable given that he is 25 and will want regular action. But Begovic returned to Merseyside last summer for a second stint as a back-up and was a reliable and popular figure.

Moyes and his recruitment staff will be scouring the market to see who they could bring in to be Pickford’s deputy. Angus Gunn is one name that has been mentioned. Gunn is available on a free transfer after his departure from Norwich City.

Travers tracked

However, Mark Travers has also been linked. According to Sky Sports, Moyes is an admirer of the Republic of Ireland international. There was a period when Travers was first choice at AFC Bournemouth. When the Cherries won promotion back to the Premier League in 2020-21, he was between the posts throughout the season and won the Championship’s Golden Glove for recording 20 clean sheets.

But he has been confined to a support-act role for the most part in the top flight. Bournemouth had Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea last term, with Travers making five league appearances in the first half of fixtures before being loaned to Championship side Middlesbrough during the January transfer window.

And it does not appear that Bournemouth have plans to promote Travers. That is because they are in the race to sign Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic in a deal worth a potential £20 million. Football Insider reports that Andoni Iraola’s side are ‘accelerating a move’ for Petrovic, who spent last season on loan at Strasbourg.

In addition, Bournemouth have welcomed back veteran stopper Neto, who spent 2024-25 as Arsenal’s second-choice stopper on loan. Should the Cherries be successful in their pursuit of Petrovic, who is also reportedly wanted by Sunderland, they could then give the green light for Travers to depart. Travers has two years remaining on his Vitality Stadium contract.