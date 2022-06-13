All the latest Everton transfer news and rumours as Frank Lampard looks to improve his squad over the course of the summer.

Everton’s preparations for the new season will now be well underway.

Frank Lampard will be desperate to put his own stamp on this Toffees squad after a disappointing 2021/22 campaign for the club.

Lampard managed to steer Everton just clear of the Premier League drop, but he will be expected to kick on in his first full season in charge.

After such a disappointing campaign, it’s pretty clear that Everton need to improve their squad significantly.

There should be a number incomings this summer, but Everton also face losing players, with star man Richarlison attracting plenty of interest.

We could be in for an interesting window at Goodison Park, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Richarlison update

Everton are said to be ‘open’ to holding talks over Richarlison’s exit this summer.

The Toffees would be expected to be desperate to keep hold of one of their star players, but the Daily Mail claim otherwise.

Aware that the Brazilian wants to make the step up, Everton are said to be willing to discuss terms with Tottenham, who are reportedly the most serious about pulling off a deal.

The report claims Everton will hold talks if Tottenham want them, but with the precursor that they want £50million to sell the forward.

Chelsea duo on the shortlist

Everton are still said to be interested in landing Chelsea duo Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja this summer.

That’s according to Dean Jones, who has told GiveMeSport: “There’s no actual change since the end of the season, but they’re still interested.

“I think there’s, to be honest, a certain expectation that these players that were on loan last season won’t actually make the cut at Chelsea.

“Gallagher’s got the best chance, but we have to wait and see how much of an opportunity he actually gets in pre-season and whether he can convince [Thomas] Tuchel to stay in and around that squad, but Broja is more than likely to be on the market and available.”