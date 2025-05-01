Calvert Lewin and Doucoure | Getty Images

Eight players are currently on track to leave Everton ahead of the summer transfer window.

Everton have a big summer ahead of them as they prepare for another season in the Premier League. The Toffees are gearing up to move into their new stadium ahead of the next campaign. David Moyes was brought back as their manager back in January.

He was picked as their replacement for Sean Dyche earlier this year and penned a two-and-a-half year deal. The former Manchester United and West Ham has since done an impressive job. He has managed to keep the Merseyside outfit up comfortably.

Everton out of contract defensive options

Veteran goalkeeper Asmir Begovic sees his deal expire in late June. He currently provides back-up to Everton’s goalkeeping department but is facing an uncertain future. It remains to be seen at this stage whether he will be offered an extension.

Fellow stopper Joao Virginia is due to become available as a free agent in a matter of months as well. The 25-year-old has a regular on the bench behind Jordan Pickford over recent times. However, he may well now fancy his chances of being a number one somewhere else instead.

Experienced full-backs Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young are yet to put pen-to-paper on extensions. They are both set to become available to other teams for free if nothing changes before the end of this term. The due will be useful players to have in and around the dressing room but they aren’t getting any younger.

The Toffees have a big decision to make regarding Michael Keane. He has seen his game time at Goodison Park dry up and may well became available. The former Burnley acts competition and depth behind the likes of James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite but isn’t guaranteed regular minutes these days.

Everton attacking players facing uncertain futures

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, who joined from Watford for £20million (via Sky Sports) scored the goal to keep them up a couple of years ago against AFC Bournemouth. However, he might head out the exit door for a new challenge elsewhere. Cutting ties with him would free up space and funds in their ranks to pave the way for new arrivals.

Idrissa Gueye is a tidy player in the middle of the park and injects experience into Moyes’ side. Like Doucoure though, it is up in the air whether he will be sticking around. Everton would need to find adequate replacements in the next transfer window if they indeed departed.

There is a massive question mark over whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin will stay put or leave for a change of scene. The 28-year-old has been a good servant to his current club and has been with them for nearly a decade. He has scored 71 goals in 270 outings, three of which have come this season.

The former Sheffield United man has proved in the past that he can score goals at the top level. He has struggled with injury issues over recent times though. Pundit Joe Cole said recently: “Talking to him on Wednesday, he looked happy, he said his body feels good, you know. He’s a fabulous player when he’s fit and he’s at it. He can be as good as [any] number nine around.”