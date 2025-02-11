The Friedkin Group completed their Everton takeover in December 2024.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton owners The Friedkin Group (TFG) have reportedly added to their hierarchy.

The Telegraph suggests that David Beeston has agreed to join the Texan-based firm in a sports-only chief executive position. Beeston has significant experience working for two significant organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He previously was employed by Everton’s Merseyside rivals Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG). Beeston worked for their business Fenway Sports Management between 2013-2024 where he was involved in MLB side the Boston Red Sox and NHL outfit the Pittsburgh Penguins.

But last August, he was prised away from FSG and joined Clearlake Capital, who own Premier League side Chelsea. Yet Beeston reportedly left his role two weeks ago as he did not want to relocate to either Los Angeles, London or Texas - and TFG have swooped for his services.

He will be based in Boston but will not have a direct influence on Everton. It’s said that his role will be USA-based for TFG - headed by billionaire Dan Friedkin - and he will also not have sway on Italian club AS Roma. Still, it represents a significant hire for TFG. Beeston was part of the Boston Red Sox team that won two World Series titles in 2013 and 2018 respectively.

TFG’s Everton challenge

TFG completed their takeover of Everton in December 2023. They were forced into action last month when sacking Sean Dyche as manager, with the Toffees just a point above the Premier League relegation zone. They rehired David Moyes and he has already alleviated any fears of a dogfight, with Everton earning three successive top-flight wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, there are several positions at Goodison Park that need filling. One of them is the role of chief executive officer, which Colin Chong has served on an interim basis since Denise Barret-Baxendale resigned in June 2023.

Marc Watts, the president of TFG, is the executive chairman while long-time employee Analaura Moreira-Dunkel is a director in the company’s investment vehicle Roundhouse Capital Holdings.

After the takeover, Watts said: ”In the short term, we understand the Club has faced significant challenges on and off-the-pitch for several years. That’s why our immediate priority is stabilising the club and improving results on the pitch.

“We have provided an injection of capital to ensure the completion of the new stadium. The transaction has seen most of Everton’s debt either converted to equity, repaid or refinanced on terms more favourable to the stability of the Club. Whilst there is much work to be done, and PSR remains a limiting factor in the short term, the underlying financial position is now much stronger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the pitch, we have a lot still to fight for this season and our energies are now focused on maximising the remaining time to drive results. We’re pleased that Colin Chong has agreed to remain in his interim position while we finalise the appointment of a new permanent CEO, which we will update you on in due course. We want to thank Colin, the leadership team and everyone at Everton for their hard work and support.”