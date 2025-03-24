Dan Friedkin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton owners The Friedkin Group (TFG) have added a long-term ally to the board of directors.

Eric Williamson is set to become a non-executive director. An update on Companies House confirms that Williamson’s appointment has been ratified today. In addition, TFG chairman Dan Friedkin has also been named as a director of the club.

Williamson has served as president and general manager of TFG-owned business Gulf States Toyota since April 2024. He has worked for Gulf States Toyota for more than three decades. Speaking after his appointment last year, Friedkin said: “Eric has established himself among the most capable and innovative leaders in the automotive industry and will support our highly valued partnership with Toyota Motor North America. I have had the pleasure of working with him for many years and am confident his leadership skills and strategic vision will position the company for continued success.”

Everton’s restructure since TFG’s takeover from Farhad Moshiri in December continues to take shape. Currently on the board are executive chairman Marc Watts, Ana Dunkel and interim chief executive Colin Chong.

However, Chong will stand down from his position at the end of the season and solely focus on his role as chief stadium development officer. Taking up the role of CEO will be Angus Kinnear, who will leave Leeds United to move to Merseyside.

In addition, director of football Kevin Thelwell will leave his post at the end of the campaign along with chief commercial and communications officer Richard Kenyon. Watts said: “Angus is one of England’s leading football executives and brings a wealth of relevant experience. His appointment means Everton will go into the summer with a first-class leader.

"A warm thank you to Colin for his leadership in steering the club through some of the most challenging times in its history. I’m delighted and comforted that he will remain with us in a vitally important role as we use the new Everton Stadium as a launchpad for regeneration of the local area.

"Kevin has been integral in ensuring Premier League survival in this difficult period. By resolving PSR issues through significant player trading we believe we have an extraordinary squad that can be the foundation for future success. This future success will also be supported by our talented sporting department assembled by Kevin. We are pleased Kevin will remain with us in this interim period.

"I also want to thank Richard for his many years of service to Everton and for his personal support to us at The Friedkin Group in our first months at the club. He leaves having played a key role in the delivery of our new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, from the consultation process, through to the premium and Season Ticket sales as we prepare to move into our new home. As he embarks on his next professional adventure, he does so knowing he will always be welcome here."