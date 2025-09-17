David Moyes could be without two of his starting back four on Monday. | Getty Images

Everton look to be seriously considering a move for this former Liverpool attacker.

Everton are already planning their moves for the upcoming January transfer window and a former Merseyside Derby rival is on the radar.

The Toffees are looking to further bolster their attacking options, having brought in the likes of Thierno Barry over the summer, as well as the impact loan signing of Jack Grealish from Manchester City.

Everton have started the season strong and currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, ahead of the likes of City and Newcastle United. To keep their form ticking over, David Moyes and his side are looking ahead to the new year and potential new signings they could bring in at the half-way point in the campaign.

Everton planning a bid for ex-Liverpool ace

Transfer rumours linking Everton and Liverpool have spiked recently, whether that be direct interest in current players or links with those who have previously played for the respective rivals. Liverpool’s interest in Anthony Gordon and Jarrad Branthwaite are two recent examples, while Everton were also keen on Ben Doak prior to his move to Bournemouth this summer.

Now, Everton are showing interest in former Anfield ace Harry Wilson, whose contract at Fulham is due to expire next year. According to Sports Boom, Leeds United are planning to reignite their interest in the winger once the January window opens but the Blues are also firmly in the picture. The report claims that Everton are ‘planning to make a bid’ for the Wales international, who contributed six goals and two assists in the Premier League last season.

‘Sizeable’ fee tipped to convince Fulham to sell Harry Wilson

Wilson is a regular starting figure for Fulham, so they may not be willing to sell up halfway through the season. However, both Everton and Leeds believe they will be able to ‘tempt’ their Premier League rivals by putting a ‘sizeable fee’ on the table in the new year.

Leeds had tried to sign Wilson on the summer deadline day, with a proposed three-year deal being discussed. However, the two sides failed to reach an agreement and Wilson remains at Craven Cottage for the final year of his contract.

Now, with his terms well into their final 12 months, Fulham will need to decide whether it’s more important to keep him on the books for the full season, or making some money back on their investment.

The 28-year-old signed for Fulham in 2021 on an initial loan deal, his sixth and final temporary move away from Liverpool. He then penned a permanent contract in a move worth £12 million. Wilson had been eyed as a huge talent for the future at Anfield but in the end, his time in the first team was extremely limited.

Wilson came through the Liverpool Academy but failed to make a full-time breakthrough into the first team. He was sent on six separate loans during his time with the Reds, including his impressive spell at Derby County.

