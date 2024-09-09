Everton player confirmed to miss next game as statement released
Seamus Coleman has returned to Everton after suffering an injury on Republic of Ireland duty.
The Toffees captain was forced off in a 2-0 loss to England in the Nations League. Coleman limped off in the 58th minute and was replaced by Goodison Park team-mate Jake O’Brien.
Eire have now confirmed that the right-back has left the squad and will not feature in Tuesday’s clash against Greece in Dublin. A statement said: Festy Ebosele comes into the squad for Tuesday's UEFA Nations League fixture against Greece at the Aviva Stadium. “Captain Seamus Coleman will return to his club following injury sustained in the second-half against England yesterday.
Coleman will undergo further assessment at Everton and now he’s doubtful to feature when Sean Dyche’s side travel to Aston Villa on Saturday (17.30 BST). The Blues have lost all three of their opening Premier League fixtures this campaign. Coleman is one of two right-backs who may be unavailable, with Nathan Patterson working his way back from a serious hamstring injury sustained in April.
