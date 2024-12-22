Everton player could make seven-month return after forward ruled out against Chelsea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton face Chelsea in the Premier League but they cannot play Armando Broja as he is on loan from Stamford Bridge.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youssef Chermiti could be included in Everton’s squad for the first time this season when they face Chelsea at Goodison Park.

The striker suffered a freak foot injury ahead of the new campaign starting in August. Chermiti had caught the eye during the pre-season period and his setback, which required an operation, was a blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton were patient with the Portugal youth international during his return to fitness. Getting him minutes for the under-21s was key. He has played twice for Paul Tait’s side as well as in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Mansfield Town earlier this month.

Chermiti was omitted from Sean Dyche’s squad for last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Arsenal. That was because the Blues had three centre-forwards available in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja and Beto.

However, Broja is unavailable to face Chelsea this afternoon. The Albania international is on a season-long loan from the Stamford Bridge side and cannot play against his parent club. It means that there could be a berth on the bench for Chermti. The former Sporting CP man hasn’t been included in a match-day squad of a competitive game since a 2-1 loss to Arsenal on the final day of last season.

Dwight McNeil has been rated as ‘touch and go’ to face Chelsea but could be selected ahead of Chermiti if fit. But Dyche does have the option to leave out teenage midfielder Harrison Armstrong or potentially a defender in Jake O’Brien, Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane or Seamus Coleman to accommodate the 20-year-old. Chermiti made 20 appearances for the Toffees in the 2023-24 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Everton boss Dyche said on Chermiti: “He’s been very unfortunate because I thought in pre-season, he looked sharp and was playing really well. It was really gutting for him and us that he got injured, but he’s certainly working hard to regain that real sharpness in his game.”