Everton took another small step towards Premier League survival with a 0-0 draw against Watford at Vicarage Road.
However, the Toffees will rue that they never picked up three points against a depleted Hornets outfit.
Frank Lampard’s side are two points ahead of the drop zone - but it could have been four after Leeds United were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea.
The first half proved an insipid affair, with neither side able to create a clear-cut chance.
The game finally saw a decent chance when Richarlison worked himself space inside the Watford box on 53 minutes but his deflected effort was well saved by Ben Foster.
Then Demarai Gray slid an effort just wide when slotted in by Alex Iwobi.
That was about as good as it got for Everton as they struggled to put real pressure on a Watford side that have already been relegated to the Championship.
Here’s how we rated the Everton players.