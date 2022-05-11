Everton were held to a 0-0 draw against Watford in the Premier League relegation battle.

Everton took another small step towards Premier League survival with a 0-0 draw against Watford at Vicarage Road.

However, the Toffees will rue that they never picked up three points against a depleted Hornets outfit.

Frank Lampard’s side are two points ahead of the drop zone - but it could have been four after Leeds United were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea.

The first half proved an insipid affair, with neither side able to create a clear-cut chance.

The game finally saw a decent chance when Richarlison worked himself space inside the Watford box on 53 minutes but his deflected effort was well saved by Ben Foster.

Then Demarai Gray slid an effort just wide when slotted in by Alex Iwobi.

That was about as good as it got for Everton as they struggled to put real pressure on a Watford side that have already been relegated to the Championship.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1. Jordan Pickford - No saves to make in the first half and set Gordon on his way with a raking long ball. Off his line well in the second half to snuff out the danger. That’s as lively as it got for him. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

2. Seamus Coleman - 6 Solid enough in the first half. Made one sliding challenge after the break that led to a decent Everton opening. Booked. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

3. Michael Keane - 6 Won plenty of first-half headers. Second half header on goal easily saved. Otherwise was quiet. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

4. Mason Holgate - 6 Bizarrely booked for a clean challenge. Nipped in to start off an attack in the first half. Barely tested after the break. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images