Everton player ratings: Anthony Gordon shines despite Liverpool derby loss

Everton suffered a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby and are now two points adrift of Premier League safety.

Liverpool kept hold of the Merseyside bragging rights as they battled to a 2-0 derby victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

Second-half goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi ensured the Reds moved back within one point of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

On the other hand, Everton’s relegation fears heightened as they are now in the bottom three and two points from safety.

Everton had a free-kick claim in a dangerous position turned down in the 16th minute when Anthony Gordon went down under pressure from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool were left frustrated for much of the first half and limited to half-chances.

In the 21st minute, Sadio Mane turned away from Allan but fired over.

Diogo Jota stabbed an effort wide 10 minutes later before Mo Salah put an effort over the bar two minutes before the break.

Gordon went close to giving Everton the breakthrough in the 56th minute when he launched his own counter-attack but flashed wide.

The deadlock would finally be broken - and it went to Liverpool.

Salah clipped in a cross and there was Robertson at the back post to head past Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford.

The Toffees responded well, though, and Demarai Gray flashed a 25-yard effort not far off target.

But Liverpool would wrap up all three points when Origi nodded home from close range with five minutes left.

1. Jordan Pickford - 6 Tried to slow the game down at any chance. Distribution launched a couple of threatening attacks but may have gone down slightly too early for Robertson’s goal. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

2. Seamus Coleman - 6 Played at the intensity needed and did his duties. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

3. Michael Keane - 6 Did well considering he was a late call-up to replace Ben Godfrey. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

4. Mason Holgate - 6 Made a big clearance off the line in the second half and kept switched on for most part bar one clearance he swiped thin air at. Luckily Pickford gathered. Photo: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images