Dwight McNeil starred on his Toffees debut with two goals off the bench, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin was also on target.

Frank Lampard’s side took the lead inside just four minutes when James Tarkowski’s pinpoint long ball found the head of Calvert-Lewin, who smartly guided it home.

The tempo of the game slowed somewhat, although Calvert-Lewin had a close-range effort saved while Anthony Gordon fizzed a shot over the bar.

Jordan Pickford was forced into a good save on the stroke of half-time in the Toffees goal when he pushed away a well-struck Kyiv free-kick.

Everton had the better of the chances in the second half with Gordon forcing a decent save out of the visiting keeper.

McNeil, who arrived yesterday from Burnley for up to £20 million, came on for his debut in the 62nd minute - and opened his Toffees tally just 11 minutes later with a fizzing left-foot shot that found the bottom corner.

Then things even better for the winger on 78 minutes later when he wrapped up the hosts’ win with a close-range header.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1. Jordan Pickford - 7 Made a sound save from long range in the first half. Barely tested otherwise and played some good long-range passes. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

2. Ben Godfrey - 7 Showed his pace on a few occasions - including one piercing run from his own half with the ball at his feet. Subbed on 83 minutes. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

3. Michael Keane - 6 Fairly quiet evening for the centre-back but did make one robust tackle inside his own box in the first half. Subbed on 62 minutes. Photo: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Image

4. James Tarkowksi - 8 The centre-back’s range of passing continues to impress - this time assisting Calvert-Lewin. Also made two strong challenges in the first half. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images