Everton ended their pre-season friendly campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv at Goodison Park.
Dwight McNeil starred on his Toffees debut with two goals off the bench, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin was also on target.
Frank Lampard’s side took the lead inside just four minutes when James Tarkowski’s pinpoint long ball found the head of Calvert-Lewin, who smartly guided it home.
The tempo of the game slowed somewhat, although Calvert-Lewin had a close-range effort saved while Anthony Gordon fizzed a shot over the bar.
Jordan Pickford was forced into a good save on the stroke of half-time in the Toffees goal when he pushed away a well-struck Kyiv free-kick.
Everton had the better of the chances in the second half with Gordon forcing a decent save out of the visiting keeper.
McNeil, who arrived yesterday from Burnley for up to £20 million, came on for his debut in the 62nd minute - and opened his Toffees tally just 11 minutes later with a fizzing left-foot shot that found the bottom corner.
Then things even better for the winger on 78 minutes later when he wrapped up the hosts’ win with a close-range header.
Here’s how we rated the Everton players.