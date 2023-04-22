Sean Dyche’s side battled for a hard-earned point away at Selhurst Park.

Everton dropped into the Premier League relegation zone after being held to a goalless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Mason Holgate’s dismissal 10 minutes from time was the most significant moment of the clash although the Toffees did manage to cling on to at least earn a point.

The first-half was competitive but neither team could fashion a truly guild-edge chance that threatened a goal, despite the Toffees managing five shots on target out of their seven shots in total.

Iwobi went the closest for Everton in the first 45 minutes; the ball fell to him on the volley on the outside of the box and the Nigerian international made good contact which forced Sam Johnstone into a smart save down to his right.

Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin both managed a couple of shots on target each, but none of those efforts threatened the Palace goalkeeper.

The second-half continued in very much the same vein, with the only momnt of note being the disallowed goal for Eberichi Eze in the 57th minute after he managed to chip Jordan Pickford, after a long ball sent him through on goal.

His calm touch and composed chip beat the Everton keeper but he was adjudged to have gone too early.

Calvert-Lewin posted the away’s side best chance on the hour mark after he managed to turn a Pickford clearance into an opportunity; his turn in the box was brilliant but he fired just wide with his weaker foot in what was the game’s best chance up until that point.

Palace piled on the pressure in the second-half and that pressure told when Holgate was dismissed for a second yellow card in the 80th minute, after failing to get the better of Jordan Ayew once again.

The final part of the game saw Palace push for a winner, but Dyche’s side held on for a crucial point, but they still dropped into the bottom three following Leicester City’s win over Wolves.

1 . GK: Jordan Pickford - 7/10 Given Palace managed 19 shots on target in Hodgson’s first three games in charge, Pickford was mostly a passenger as the home side failed to create any real clear cut chances, but he did everything right when asked and helped his side earn a vital point.

2 . RB: Mason Holgate - 4/10 The right-back was making his first start for over five months and struggled against a lively Jordan Ayew, who got the better of the defender on more than one occasion and was later sent off after failing to deal with the Palace forward once again.

3 . CB: Michael Keane - 7/10 A solid afternoon for Keane who made 7 clearances in a dependable performance at the back alongside Tarkowski.

4 . CB: James Tarkowski - 7/10 Enjoyed a really strong performance at the back and competed well all game. Won 5/7 aerial duels and won all of his ground duels.