Everton player ratings for the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Everton will be satisfied with their 2022-23 season so far.

The Toffees have gone into the international break on the back of a 1-0 victory over West Ham and unbeaten in their previous five games.

Certaintly, Frank Lampard feels that Everton deserve more than the seven points they currently have. Performances have been better than results suggest.

And as we reflect on the campaign so far, here’s a look at who is the Blues’ best team, according to stats experts WhoScored.

Goalkeeper - Jordan Pickford - 7.26

England's No.1 has started the season in superb form and wore the captain's armband in the absence of Seamus Coleman.

Right-back - Nathan Patterson - 6.92

Everton defender Nathan Patterson. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The Scotland international has quickly become a fans' favourite and perhaps even surpassed expectations given his Premier League inexperience. Now Everton await further news on the injury he suffered when stretchered off for Scotland.

Centre-back - Mason Holgate - 6.85

Everton defender Mason Holgate. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Made great strides under Lampard and the stats suggest that, when Holgate has played, he's outperformed Conor Coady. The former Barnsley defender is currently sidelined with a knee injury.

Centre-back - James Tarkowski - 7.10

Everton defender James Tarkowski. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Looked a shrewd signing on a free transfer from Burnley - and his performances have emphatically shown that.

Left-back - Vitalii Mykolenko - 6.69

Everton defender Vitalii Mykolenko. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Ukraine international has continued his progress after arriving from Dynamo Kyiv in January. Made the position his own despite Ruben Vinagre arriving in the summer on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

Centre-midfield - Idrissa Gana Gueye - 6.90

Oozed class in his two appearances since returning to Goodison Park from PSG on transfer deadline day.

Centre-midfield - Amadou Onana - 6.85

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Belgian has made an impressive start to his Everton career after joining from Lille for a fee that could reach £33.5 million.

Centre-midfield - Alex Iwobi - 6.84

The Nigeria international's rating might be slightly lower than some expected. Iwobi has been top-class in every game he's been involved in this season.

Right-wing - Demarai Gray - 6.64

Been a livewire in several games this season, especially in the 1-0 victory over West Ham United.

Striker - Neal Maupay - 6.85

The summer signing from Brighton has made a bright start to his Everton career and took his goal superbly against West Ham.

Left-wing - Anthony Gordon - 6.76

Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring for Everton against Leeds. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

