Everton player ratings gallery: five players get just 5/10 but one 8/10 vs Celtic

Everton player ratings from their clash against Celtic in the Sydney Super Cup.

Everton’s opening match in the Sydney Super Cup ended in a penalty shootout victory against Celtic following a 0-0 draw.

The Toffees were missing several key players in Australia due to the World Cup and international call-ups but were below their best against the Scottish champions and lacked any sort of cutting edge in the final third.

The game finished goalless after 90 minutes before Anthony Gordon won the game for Everton via a 4-2 shootout triumph.

The first half ended goalless although both teams had chances. Neal Maupay blazed a one-v-one effort over for Everton while Jota crashed a free-kick against the crossbar.

Celtic had the better opportunities in the second period, with Asmir Begovic making a huge save from Kyogo Furuhashi before Liel Abada fluffed his lines from inside the six-yard box.

But the game went to penalties and the Blues kept their composure to win it.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Asmir Begovic - 8 Made a couple of stops in the first half then a huge save from Furuhashi in the second period, which kept Everton in the game.

Nathan Patterson - 5 Didn't see enough of him on the front foot given his ability. Scored in the shootout.

Michael Keane - 6 Helped keep a clean sheet but looked a little uncomfortable in possession at times. Scored in the shootout.

Yerry Mina - 6 Made a silly foul in the first half when stepping out of position. Subbed at half-time due to injury.