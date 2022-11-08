Everton player ratings gallery: four 3/10s and lots of 4/10s in embarrassing AFC Bournemouth loss
Everton player ratings from the 4-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.
Everton crashed out of the Carabao Cup as they suffered a humbling 4-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth in the third round of the competition.
Demarai Gray’s consolation goal was about as good as it got for the Toffees in a sobering night on the south coast.
Everton fell behind after just seven minutes when Jamal Lowe’s deflected shot looped over goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and went in via the underside of the crossbar.
The Blues had chances to equalise, with Tom Davies blazing over when set through on goal before James Garner had a shot tipped over the bar.
Frank Lampard’s side couldn’t have started the second half any worse when they conceded again just two minutes after the restart. Bournemouth profited from a Mason Holgate slip, with Junior Stanislas finishing at the back post.
Everton got back into the tie in the 67th minute when substitute Gray curled home a superb finish from the edge of the area.
But Bournemouth would soon pile embarrassment on Everton as Emeliano Marcondes and Jaidon Anthony dumped the visitors out of the competition.
Here’s how we rated the Everton players.