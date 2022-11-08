Everton player ratings from the 4-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.

Everton crashed out of the Carabao Cup as they suffered a humbling 4-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth in the third round of the competition.

Demarai Gray’s consolation goal was about as good as it got for the Toffees in a sobering night on the south coast.

Everton fell behind after just seven minutes when Jamal Lowe’s deflected shot looped over goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and went in via the underside of the crossbar.

The Blues had chances to equalise, with Tom Davies blazing over when set through on goal before James Garner had a shot tipped over the bar.

Frank Lampard’s side couldn’t have started the second half any worse when they conceded again just two minutes after the restart. Bournemouth profited from a Mason Holgate slip, with Junior Stanislas finishing at the back post.

Everton got back into the tie in the 67th minute when substitute Gray curled home a superb finish from the edge of the area.

But Bournemouth would soon pile embarrassment on Everton as Emeliano Marcondes and Jaidon Anthony dumped the visitors out of the competition.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1. Asmir Begovic - 4 Could have maybe done better for the opening goal and distribution was not great. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

2. Michael Keane - 3 Ponderous for much of the game. Distribution was ropey at times and never looked assured, while slow to react to the cross for Bournemouth's second goal. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

3. Mason Holgate - 3 Passing was iffy throughout, losing possession 12 times in total then his costly slip when body shape looked all wrong led to Bournemouth's second goal. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

4. Yerry Mina - 5 Won most of his duels in the first half but got progressively worse and caught well out of position for Bournemouth's third goal. Photo: George Wood