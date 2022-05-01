Everton beat Chelsea 1-0 at Goodison Park courtesy of a Richarlison goal to give their survial hopes a big boost.

Everton gave their Premier League survival chances an almighty boost as they clinched a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at a raucous Goodison Park.

Richarlison’s second-half strike ensured the Toffees moved back within two points of safety - and have a game in hand on 17th-palced Burnley.

The first half was an enthralling and, at times, frantic affair.

Neither goalkeeper had a real save to make, with Anthony Gordon’s low effort that went just wide the closest Everton came to a breakthrough.

But the deadlock would be broken less than two minutes into the second period through Richarlison.

The Brazilian harried Cesar Azpilicueta into a mistake before he received the ball from Demarai Gray and calmly slotted home to send Goodison into raptures.

The Toffees would have been expecting a response from Chelsea and it came.

However, Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal pulled off two sublime saves to first thwart Azpilicueta and then Antonio Rudiger.

Both sides had chances afterwards but the Toffees would pick up a fully deserved victory.

The heroes

- Jordan Pickford: what a display from the keeper. Nothing could beat him despite Chelsea’s best attempts.

- Richarlison: a deserved goal for all of his work-rate and attacking threat he carried.

- Everton fans: made Goodison Park a cauldron from before kick-off. That sort of atmosphere will be needed right until the end of the season.

The villains

- Cesar Azpilicueta: dandered on the ball and the Chelsea defender was punished.

- Antonio Rudiger: an early booking meant that the visiting centre-half was on eggshells for most of the game. Everton played on that.

- Kai Havertz: had little impact going forward then picked up a silly booking for a push on Yerry Mina. A day to forget for the Chelsea forward.

1. Jordan Pickford - 9 Barely tested in the first half but dealt with one bobbling back pass well. But when he was tested in the second half, he made a pair of top-drawer saves to keep Everton ahead. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

2. Seamus Coleman - 8 Rampant run caused Antonio Rudiger to go into the book before he made a big block from Timo Werner before the break. Booked. Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

3. Yerry Mina - 7 Had a penalty shout turned down in the first half and was in a constant battle with Kai Havertz, which resulted in the Chelsea forward being booked. Everton are a better team with him in the side. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

4. Mason Holgate - 8 Quelled one threatening Chelsea attack with a well-timed tackle. Then made two big defensive headers from set-pieces in the second period. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images