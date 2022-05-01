Everton gave their Premier League survival chances an almighty boost as they clinched a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at a raucous Goodison Park.
Richarlison’s second-half strike ensured the Toffees moved back within two points of safety - and have a game in hand on 17th-palced Burnley.
The first half was an enthralling and, at times, frantic affair.
Neither goalkeeper had a real save to make, with Anthony Gordon’s low effort that went just wide the closest Everton came to a breakthrough.
But the deadlock would be broken less than two minutes into the second period through Richarlison.
The Brazilian harried Cesar Azpilicueta into a mistake before he received the ball from Demarai Gray and calmly slotted home to send Goodison into raptures.
The Toffees would have been expecting a response from Chelsea and it came.
However, Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal pulled off two sublime saves to first thwart Azpilicueta and then Antonio Rudiger.
Both sides had chances afterwards but the Toffees would pick up a fully deserved victory.
The heroes
- Jordan Pickford: what a display from the keeper. Nothing could beat him despite Chelsea’s best attempts.
- Richarlison: a deserved goal for all of his work-rate and attacking threat he carried.
- Everton fans: made Goodison Park a cauldron from before kick-off. That sort of atmosphere will be needed right until the end of the season.
The villains
- Cesar Azpilicueta: dandered on the ball and the Chelsea defender was punished.
- Antonio Rudiger: an early booking meant that the visiting centre-half was on eggshells for most of the game. Everton played on that.
- Kai Havertz: had little impact going forward then picked up a silly booking for a push on Yerry Mina. A day to forget for the Chelsea forward.