Dwight McNeil of Everton reacts during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Goodison Park on August 17, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton player ratings from the 3-0 defeat against Brighton on the opening day of the 2024-25 Premier League season at Goodison Park.

Everton’s farewell season at Goodison Park got off to an awful start as they were defeated 3-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

But the Toffees were left to rue a controversial VAR decision and were denied a chance to equalise from the penalty spot after Kaoru Mitoma had given the visitors the lead. Dominic Calvert-Lewin thought he had a penalty two minutes into the second half only for VAR to intervene.

Danny Welbeck sealed the three points in Fabian Hurzeler’s first game as Brighton head coach, while Everton ended the game with 10 men after Ashley Young was given his marching orders. Simon Adingra then put the gloss on the triumph for the visitors.

Sean Dyche’s hosts made a bright start and Jack Harrison forced a good save out of Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele in the fourth minute. From the subsequent corner, the Blues thought they had taken the lead when Michael Keane’s header was prodded home by Harrison - but he was flagged offside.

On eight minutes, Everton somehow failed to break the deadlock. They mustered a swift counter-attack but Dwight McNeil struck the post from close range although had strayed offside anyway. It was Brighton’s turn to hit the woodwork a minute later through Joao Pedro’s fierce drive that beat home keeper Jordan Pickford.

In the 20th minute, Everton summer signing Tim Iroegbunam went close to a debut goal but his curling effort flashed just wide. And Dyche’s men were punished six minutes later when the Seagulls took the lead. They burst forward at will, with Yankuba Minteh - a target for the Toffees before moving to the south coast - skipped beyond Vitalii Mykolenko and crossed for Mitoma to finish at the back post.

Everton thought they had a gilt-edged chance to break the deadlock just two minutes into the second period. Dominic Calvert-Lewin went down inside the box under Brighton captain Lewis Dunk’s challenge, with referee Simon Hooper awarding a penalty. However, VAR instructed Hooper to review the incident and he overturned his decision.

And in the 56th minute, the Blues were punished as Brighton doubled their advantage. Idrissa Gana Gueye cheaply gave the ball away in midfield and Welbeck rounded off the move for the visitors. Then Everton’s chances of getting back into the game were effectively over when Young was given a straight red card for dragging back goalbound Mitoma.

In the closing stages, Adingra piled more misery on Everton when he kept his composure to finish from the edge of the box. It almost got worse for Everton in stoppage-time when Yasin Ayari converted only for the Brighton substitute’s goal to be disallowed for offside after another VAR check.

The Toffees were left to rue a couple of big moments as they suffered a loss on the opening day for the third successive season. Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Jordan Pickford - 5

Little chance with the opening goal and would have been delighted to see Pedro’s effort strike the post. Kicking was a little wayward in the first half. Left helpless for both second-half goals but did get off his line alertly several times in the second period.

Ashley Young - 4

Found it tough against Mitoma at times and crossing lacklustre in the first half. Then his heavy touch led to gifting Mitoma possession - and the 39-year-old’s straight red card.

James Tarkowski - 5

Survived a penalty appeal in the first half but did really well to hold up Minteh on one occasion. Couldn’t stop the rot in the second period and booked.

Michael Keane - 5

Won several towering heads in the first half and found Harrison with some raking passes. Left exposed through no fault for the second Brighton goal.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 4

Skinned by Minteh for Brighton’s opener. Would have been happy to see the winger forced off injured before half-time. Didn’t really impact things going forward and maybe even caught too high up out of position for the second goal.

Tim Iroegbunam - 6

Caught the eye with his passing and challenges but maybe should have hit the target with his effort that just went wide in the first half. Won the ball for Everton for the penalty incident and plugged away.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 5

Showed his usual energy and nous in the first half. Yet loose pass cheaply gave possession away with Welbeck duly punishing.

Dwight McNeil - 4

Couldn’t really impact things in the first half and failed to hold his run before hitting the post. Really quiet in the second period.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 4

Strayed offside countless times in the first half. Didn’t do anything of note before coming off in the 62nd minute. A poor afternoon.

Jack Harrison - 6

Everton’s best player in the first half. Lively throughout and thought he’d opened the scoring. Not as involved after the break but had his moments. Subbed in the 85th minute.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 5

Battled away in the first half and stretched Brighton’s defence without getting any service. Thought he’d won Everton a chance to equalise from the spot and was in line to take the penalty before VAR intervened. Couldn’t do much else before being subbed in the 76th minute.

Sub 1 - Iliman Ndiaye - 5

Didn’t have a chance to impact things as Everton went down to 10 men not long after coming on.

Sub 2 - Beto - N/A

Sub 3 - Mason Holgate - N/A