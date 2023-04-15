Everton player ratings from the 3-1 loss to Fulham in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton’s fears of Premier League relegation deepened as they suffered a 3-1 loss to Fulham at Goodison Park.

The Toffees were second best for much of the clash despite Dwight McNeil’s first-half strike giving them a glimmer of hope.

Yet it’s now four games without a win for Sean Dyche’s side and they remain above the drop zone only on goal difference with seven games remaining.

The game started in somewhat of a cagey manner, with Demarai Gray having a shot saved for Everton while Jordan Pickford made two routine stops in the home goal.

But in the 22nd minute, Fulham made the breakthrough. Harry Wilson cut inside and drilled a shot against the post but the Cottagers picked up the rebound and Harrison Reed fired beyond Pickford.

A tactical change from Dyche shortly afterwards improved the Toffees, though, and they were level in the 35th minue through a fine McNeil drive.

Then five minutes later, Neal Maupay had a chance to put Everton ahead when he played a one-two with McNeil but saw his effort thwarted.

Four minutes into the second half, McNeil went close to giving the Blues the lead when his cross inadvertently almost snook into the near post but hit the woodwork.

And in the 51st minute, Fulham restored their lead when Willian was left unmarked at the back post and pulled the ball back for Wilson to fire home.

The visitors pressed their foot on the gas and it was no surprise when they increased their advantage in the 68th minute. Everton failed to deal with a long ball which gifted Dan James a golden chance which he took with aplomb.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 6 Made a couple of routine stops in the first half and little chance with Fulham’s opener. The same in the second half.

2 . Ben Godfrey - 5 Beaten to the rebound by James for Fulham’s opening goal and didn’t offer enough on the attack. Subbed in the 58th minute because of concussion.

3 . Michael Keane - Blunder gifted James the chance to put the game beyond reach. Part of a defensive performance that never looked comfortable.

4 . James Tarkowski - Shoddy clearance almost gifted an opener for Fulham. Blazed a good chance over and couldn’t marshall the defence.