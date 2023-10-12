It’s been an up-and-down 2023-24 season for Everton so far as we hit the second international break.

After battling Premier League for the past two campaigns, supporters aplenty would be happy with a mid-table finish this term and not been in another dogfight.

As things stand, the Toffees sit 16th in the table and three points above the drop zone after eight matches. Manager Sean Dyche has felt that performances haven’t yielded the results Everton deserve, although he’s hopeful that his side have turned a corner after winning three of their past four fixtures in all competitions - most recently a 3-0 triumph over Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

The Blues are now not in action until they make the short trip across Stanley Park to face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Saturday 21 October. During the hiatus due to the international break, LiverpoolWorld has reflected on the season so far and rated each Everton player based on performances so far.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 7 Had to wait for a clean sheet and now has two to his name after the 3-0 win over Bournemouth. Been one of Everton’s standout players, with his late save in the 2-2 draw at Sheffield United the highlight by far.

2 . Nathan Patterson - 5 Been out of the side of late after starting the opening four games.

3 . James Tarkowksi - 7 Handed the vice-captaincy at the start of the season and been skipper in every league game in the absence of Seamus Coleman. Generally been solid