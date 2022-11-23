Everton player ratings from the 5-1 victory against Western Sydney Wanderers in the Sydney Super Cup.

Everton brought the curtain down on their tour of Australia in style with a 5-1 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers in the Sydney Super Cup.

An Anthony Gordon hat-trick, a Neal Maupay header and a Tom Cannon strike delivered Frank Lampard’s side an easy triumph Down Under.

The first half proved an entertaining affair with three goals scored. Everton broke the deadlock in the 14th minute when Maupay headed home with aplomb.

Wanderers hit back just two minutes later, though, when Ramy Najjarine netted from long range. However, the Blues were back ahead on the half-hour mark through Gordon.

Everton extended their lead in the 58th minute when Gordon was alert to snaffle home Demarai Gray’s saved shot. Then they had a fourth 10 minutes later as Cannon profited from an error from the Wanderers goalkeeper.

And Gordon would round off his hat-trick in style in the closing stages with a fine angled finish.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1. Asmir Begovic - 6 Not tested too much in the first half but may be disappointed he didn't get something on Wanderers' goal. Subbed at half-time.

2. Nathan Patterson - 7 Played with his usual tenacity and his inch-perfect cross set up Maupay's opener. Struck the side netting in the closing stages.

3. James Tarkowski - 8 So composed in everything he did in the first half, with one brilliant raking pass setting up a chance for Gray. Subbed at the break.

4. Mason Holgate - 7 Proactive in his defending in the first half but perhaps brushed off too easily for the equaliser. Untroubled after the break before being subbed.