Everton player ratings: one star scores just 4/10 but one 8/10 in Man Utd loss

Everton player ratings from the 2-0 loss against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Everton’s four-match unbeaten streak came to an end as they fell to a 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Toffees were second best for much of the game and were unable to put the pressure on the rest of their Premier League relegation rivals ahead of the rest of this afternoon’s fixtures.

Everton started the game lively and had an opportunity inside the first minute when Ellis Simms - in for the suspended Abdoulaye Doucoure - saw his volley blocked by Lisandro Martinez.

However, United swiftly got on top and Jordan Pickford had to come to the rescue in Everton’s goal when he made a fine stop to thwart Marcus Rashford in the eighth minute. Then four minutes later, Antony struck the post for the home side before Aaron Wan-Bissaka somehow missed the rebound from yards out.

On 19 minutes, Simms spurned a gilt-edged chance to open the scoring for the Toffees. He played a clever one-two with Seamus Coleman and was given plenty of time to pull the trigger - but dragged wide.

For the remainder of the first half, United were firmly on top and broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when Scott McTominay finally found a way past Pickford.

The Red Devils were not as dominant in the second period but were the better side. And in the 71st minute, they were gift-wrapped all three points when Coleman’s miscontrol allowed Rashford to nip in and tee-up substitute Antony Martial to finish from close range.

The defeat leaves Everton in 16th and above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Anthony Martial of Manchester United celebrates scoring their second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton FC at Old Trafford on April 08, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images) Anthony Martial of Manchester United celebrates scoring their second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton FC at Old Trafford on April 08, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

2 . Jordan Pickford - 8 Everton were very much indebted to their keeper in the first half as he made four big saves. Make a few stops after the break but no chance with Martial’s goal.

3 . Seamus Coleman - 5 Did well against Rashford for the most part but miscontrol proved so costly for United to seal all three points. Subbed late on.

4 . Michael Keane - 5 Made an early block but mistimed header presented Rashford with a chance in the first period. Did OK after the break.