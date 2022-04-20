Everton notched a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Leicester City at Goodison Park.

Everton moved four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone as they snatched a last-gasp draw against Leicester City at Goodison Park.

The Toffees appeared to be on their way to defeat but Richarlison earned the home side a precious point at the death.

Leicester went ahead after just five minutes when Kelechi Iheanacho’s shot rebounded off Yerry Mina and Harvey Barnes turned home.

The Blues were ponderous for much of the first half but had some chances.

Richarlison stabbed an effort wide in the 17th minute while Demarai Gray sent an effort from outside the box not far off target.

Everton failed to create enough clear-cut opportunities in the second half.

Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel made two fairly routine saves from Richarlison and Yerry Mina.

But Everton would snatch a last-gasp equaliser through Richarlison.

The Brazilian’s shot wasn’t struck true at all but it deflected off Ricardo Pereira and trickled into the far corner to send the Goodison crowd into raptures.

The heroes

Richarlison: not the forward’s finest ever goal he will score. But he proved a goal threat throughout and won’t care how he netted.

Salomon Rondon: the striker has been a boo boy at Goodison this season. However, Rondon provided a focal point when coming off the bench and his physical presence ensured the ball could fall to Richarlison.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: the Leicester midfielder wreaked havoc throughout the evening.

The villains

Allan: the Everton midfielder was well below his best. It was no surprise he was subbed in the 58th minute.

David Coote: a poor display from the referee. Constantly let Leicester time waste and didn’t give Everton some big decisions they deserved.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1. Jordan Pickford - 6 Distribution ropery at times in the first half. Made a decent stop from James Maddison from long range after the break. Otherwise wasn’t tested. Photo: Getty Images

2. Seamus Coleman - 7 Made a fine last-ditch tackle after just 30 seconds and showed intensity in the first half not many of his team-mates did. Came close to netting an equaliser before Richarlison. Photo: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

3. Ben Godfrey - 5 Well below the heights that he hit against Man Utd in the first half. Like many of his team-mates, too slow on the ball. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

4. Yerry Mina - 5 Very rusty in the first half in terms of distribution. Booked for hacking down Patson Dake in the second period after losing the ball under minimal pressure. Nodded an effort on target that was saved by Kasper Schmeichel fairly comfortably. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images