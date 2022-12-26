Everton player ratings from the 2-1 loss against Wolves at Goodison Park.

Everton restarted the 2022-23 season after the World Cup with a dismal 2-1 loss against Wolves at Goodison Park.

The Toffees had the better chances but failed to take advantage against an opposition in the Premier League relegation zone and steer clear of the bottom three.

And their troubles have now deepend as Wolves notched a winner in stoppage-time, with loud boos ringing out from the home crowd at the final whistle.

Everton made a fine start and opened the scoring in the seventh minute. Dwight McNeil drilled in a flat corner and Mina’s glacncing header found the far corner.

But Wolves were back level on 22 minutes when Daniel Podence was left unmarked at the back post and finished on the volley.

The second period proved fairly dull overall, although Ben Godfrey saw an effort cleared off the line for Frank Lampard’s side.

And Everton were hit by a sucker-punch in the 95th minute when Rayan Ait-Nouri finished off a Wolves counter-attack.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1. Jordan Pickford - 6 A couple of wayward balls out from the back in the first half but was left exposed for Podence’s equaliser. Made a decent stop after that to his left. Barely troubled in the second half and couldn’t get near the winner. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Nathan Patterson - 5 Made a couple of strong early challenges in the first half, but had few chances to stretch his legs. Had more chance to do so in the second period and showed great desire when surging into the area with the ball at is feet from deep. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. James Tarkowski - 6 Made one important block in the first half and a big headed clearance in the second. Solid once again. Photo Sales

4. Yerry Mina - 6 Took his goal superbly and you could see how much it meant to him. Made a robust sliding tackle in the first half and got the better of Diego Costa. But, in truth, it was hardly a shock he was forced off injured in the 76th minute. Photo Sales