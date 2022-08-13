Everton fell to a 2-1 loss against Aston Villa in the Premier League and here’s how we rated the players.

Everton’s winless start to the Premier League season continued as they fell to a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa.

The Toffees have yet to pick up a point in their opening two matches and could not find an equaliser despite piling on the pressure late on at Villa Park.

Everton thought they’d taken the lead in the 24th minute when Matty Cash prodded into his own net from a corner - but the offside flag was up.

The breakthrough would arrive in the 31st minute through a powerful Danny Ings shot that left Jordan Pickford helpless in the Toffees goal.

The visitors did improve after the break, with Demarai Gray’s well-struck effort stinging the palms of Villa keeper Emi Martinez.

However, Villa would get back on top and thought they’d wrapped up the three points with five minutes remaining when Emi Buendia tapped home from close range.

But Amadou Onana - who came on for his debut after arriving from Lille earlier this week - went on a surging run and his low cross resulted in Lucas Digne prodding into his own net in the 87th minute.

The Blues got on top in the dying embers but failed to find what was needed to earn a draw.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Aston Villa take the lead against Everton. Picture: GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images

Everton player ratings

Jordan Pickford - 5

Helpless with either goal. Made a big save from Ollie Watkins in the closing stages.

Mason Holgate - 6

Made one robust challenge on Jacob Ramsey in the first half. Then made an important clearance in the second half from an Ings cutback before making two more crucial interventions. However, did get caught out for Buendia’s match-winner.

Conor Coady**** - 5

Showed his range of passing in both halves. One raking ball for Nathan Patterson in the second half was particularly eye-catching. Survived an injury scare to continue before he was subbed in the 81st minute.

James Tarkowski - 5

May be slightly disappointed he didn’t get closer to Ollie Watkins to stop the cross for Ings’ goal. Proved a threat from set-pieces but also caught out for Buendia’s goal.

Nathan Patterson - 7

Enthusiastic without really hurting Villa in the first half. Then caught ball-watching just before the interval which allowed the home side a chance. Made a bright start to the second half as he got higher up the pitch, winning a free-kick in a dangerous position. Then made a huge block from a Diego Carlos rocket that was heading for goal.

Abdoulaye Doucoure* - 4

Picked up a loose ball which started an Everton attack, but strayed out of position in the turnover when Villa’s opening goal. Also not involved enough before he hobbled off injured in the 35th minute. Now could be set for a period on the sidelines.

Alex Iwobi - 6

One of the few players who could hold his head high in the first half. Exuded confidence in the middle of the park once again, with one raking crossfield pass the highlight.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 5

Too many loose passes into the centre of the pitch in the first half. Made an important block off the line in the second half.

Dwight McNeil** - 4

Endured a very difficult first half. Overcooked a pass when Demarai Gray was in acres of space then lost the ball cheaply which allowed Villa to break for their opening goal. Hooked a second-half effort wide before being withdrawn in the 64th minute.

Anthony Gordon - 6

Toiled away in the first half as a makeshift striker but lacked a goal threat. Unlucky not to have won a free-kick in a dangerous position when in a foot race with Tyrone Mings. Fed off scraps mainly in the second period before having a couple of efforts saved in the dying embers.

Demarai Gray*** - 5

Largely anonymous in the first half but was let down by a poor McNeil pass. Then couldn’t quite get the ball under control in the box before the interval. Had a decent effort saved after the break before being subbed in the 81st minute.

*Sub 1 - Tom Davies - 6

Booked early after coming on when having to take one for the team and stop a Villa attack. Did really well defensively in the second half showing great energy and positional awareness.

**Sub 2 - Salomon Rondon - 5

Barely involved before flicking on for Onana late, who couldn’t get a shot off.

***Sub 3 - Dele Alli - 6

Helped get Everton on the front foot.

****Sub 4 - Amadou Onana - 7