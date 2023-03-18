Everton player ratings from the 2-2 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Everton showed tremendous spirit to twice battle from behind and earn a 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ellis Simms were both on target for the Toffees as they picked up a precious point in the battle to avoid relegation.

Everton spent much of the first half on the backfoot but limited Chelsea to few goalscoring chances. In the 20th minute, Toffees keeper saved from Joao Felix before making another stop from the Portuguese a minute later.

Dyche’s side struggled to create any real opportunities of their own, with Dwight McNeil firing a long-range effort well off target.

Chelsea started the second period the better with Kai Havertz having a header well saved by Pickford. But Everton finally were breached in the 52nd minute when the liveware Felix fired an effort into the far corner.

The Blues then had a steep uphill task if they were going to get anything from the game. The only way they looked like equalising was from a set-piece - and that’s exactly how the equaliser when engineered in the 68th minute. James Tarkowski headed Dwight McNeil’s corner back across goal and Doucoure glanced home.

However, the visitors would be level for just eight minutes and were the archetects of their own downfall. Chelsea wing-back Reece James skipped inside the box, with Ben Godfrey clipping him before James Tarkowski committed a foul. Haverz stepped up to take the penalty and kept his cool to put Graham Potter’s outfit back ahead.

Yet Everton would display the fight and heart Dyche has been demanding to pick up a crucial draw. Doucoure set substitute Simms on his way and he kept his cool to beat Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and score his first Premier League goal of his career.

The draw moved the Toffees back up to 15th and are now two points clear of the bottom three.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 7 Made three solid saves in the first half and collected a few crosses. A solid stop from Havertz in the second half but may be slightly disappointed he didn’t get across to Felix’s opener.

2 . Seamus Coleman - 6 Did well defensively in the first half and made one important block. Kept going in the second half before being subbed in the 84th minute.

3 . Michael Keane - 6 Did what was required for the most part in the first half, although got an earful from Coleman when dragged out of position which led to a Felix chance. Soft clearance from a cross presented Felix with the chance to open the scoring before failing to take a decent chance from a set-piece.

4 . James Tarkowski - 8 Made plenty of block and clearances in the first half, although lucky not to have been cautioned when hauling down Felix off the ball. Similar again in the second half but did play his part bringing down James for Chelsea’s penalty. Still a fine performance.