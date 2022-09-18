Everton player ratings from their 1-0 victory over West Ham United at Goodison Park.

Everton claimed their first win of the Premier League season as they battled to a 1-0 win over West Ham United at Goodison Park.

The Toffees deserved all three points as summer signing Neal Maupay opened his goalscoring tally with the only goal of the game.

The first half was somewhat of a subdued affair, although Everton almost took the lead in the seventh minute when Alex Iwobi rounded the keeper - but took the ball out of play.

Asmir Begovic, deputising for the injured Jordan Pickford in the first half, had a quiet opening 45 minutes.

But the breakthrough would come only eight minutes into the second half - and it was to go Everton’s way.

Alex Iwobi fired a pass into Maupay and his first touch meant the ball sat up kindly for him to crash home a right-foot finish beyond Hammers keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

West Ham gave Everton a scare when substitute Said Benrahma struck the post from outside the box.

But the Toffees remained resolute to earn a deserved win that has been coming.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1. Asmir Begovic - 7 Made several comfortable saves in the first half. Soaked up late pressure and made one fine stop to his left. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

2. Nathan Patterson - 7 Relentless up and down the wing in the first half and caused danger, but crossing was found wanting. Stuck to his task well in the seceond half. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

3. Conor Coady -7 Made one important block to cut out a cross in the first half before picking up a harsh booking. Then limited West Ham to few goalscoring chances after the break. Captain’s display. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

4. James Tarkowski - 7 Solid in the first half, with one crunching tackle on Michail Antonio the highlight. Then made a crucial block from Bowen in the second half. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images