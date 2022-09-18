Everton player ratings & gallery: three 8/10s as most players get 7/10 in West Ham United victory
Everton player ratings from their 1-0 victory over West Ham United at Goodison Park.
Everton claimed their first win of the Premier League season as they battled to a 1-0 win over West Ham United at Goodison Park.
The Toffees deserved all three points as summer signing Neal Maupay opened his goalscoring tally with the only goal of the game.
The first half was somewhat of a subdued affair, although Everton almost took the lead in the seventh minute when Alex Iwobi rounded the keeper - but took the ball out of play.
Asmir Begovic, deputising for the injured Jordan Pickford in the first half, had a quiet opening 45 minutes.
But the breakthrough would come only eight minutes into the second half - and it was to go Everton’s way.
Alex Iwobi fired a pass into Maupay and his first touch meant the ball sat up kindly for him to crash home a right-foot finish beyond Hammers keeper Lukasz Fabianski.
West Ham gave Everton a scare when substitute Said Benrahma struck the post from outside the box.
But the Toffees remained resolute to earn a deserved win that has been coming.
Here’s how we rated the Everton players.