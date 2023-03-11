Everton player ratings from the 1-0 win against Brentford at Goodison Park.

Everton moed out of the Premier League relegation zone as they battled to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Brentford at Goodison Park.

Dwight McNeil’s goal after just 35 seconds proved enough for th Toffees in their scrap for survival - and are now up to 15th in the table.

It certainly was a much-needed three points as Sean Dyche’s side showed resolve to earn all three points.

Everton made a sensational start and took the lead after less than a minute. Abdoulaye Doucoure worked the ball to McNeil on the left and he cannoned a shot into the far corner.

The Toffees should have extended their advantage in the 20th minute when Amadou Onana sent an effort over with the goal at his mercy after Brentford keeper David Raya could only parry Alex Iwobi’s cross.

Then on 42 minutes, Everton were denied a second when Demarai Gray bundled the ball home from close range. However, a VAR check deemed that Gray had scored with an accidental handball.

Blues keeper Jordan Pickford was forced into a fine save less than two minutes after the second half started when he got down to repel Rico Henry.

Dyche’s troops had to soak up pressure for the rest of the game but they were stoic and got their reward.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 7 Spilled one shot in the first half and made another unorthodox stop from Ivan Toney. Then made a big save early in the second period. A welcome and crucial clean sheet

2 . Seamus Coleman - 7 A good mixture of resolve and nous from the Everto captain, although he was bookned in the second period.

3 . Michael Keane - 8 Had a real good battle with Ivan Toney - which he came out on top. Won so many headers and made plenty of clearances. Also almost netted in the first half. Would have proven plenty of doubters wrong.

4 . James Tarkowski - 7 Barely put a foot wrong in the first half. Had a few big block in the second half. Gutsy.