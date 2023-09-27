Everton player ratings: two score 8/10 and plenty of 7/10’s in Aston Villa win

Everton secured back-to-back victories as they progressed to the fourth round of the EFL Cup after a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park.

A goal in each half from James Garner and Dominic Calvert-Lewin was enough to secure another away victory, despite a late a goal from Boubacar Kamara.

Garner continued his strong form from the Brentford game as he gave his side the lead in the 16th minute after being played in by Amadou Onana.

After Villa failed to clear their lines, Onana acted quickly to trap the ball and play in the midfielder, who finished powerfully at the near post with his weaker foot to give Everton a strong start.

Early in the second half, Calvert-Lewin doubled Everton’s lead after Villa gave the ball away on the half-way line.

The striker beat Ezri Konsa to the ball and went clean through before confidently slotting past Robin Olsen; that goal was his 62nd for the club which took him to 12th on their list of all-time top goal-scorers.

Another positive for Everton was Jack Harrison, the Leeds United loan-ee was impressive on his debut managing two key passes, creating one big chance and managing 100% of his dribbles before coming off in the 65th minute.

There was a late scare as midfielder Boubacar Kamara fired in a deflected equaliser in the 83rd minute - Jordan Pickford was left stranded as the deflection left him with no chance, but Everton held on to progress to the fourth round.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - Nothing he could do about the Villa goal, but made a smart save late on from a well-worked free-kick to keep his side in the lead.

2 . Nathan Patterson - 5/10 Despite a strong team performance, he struggled having been dribbled past twice and he only won four of his 10 ground duels playing at right wing-back.

3 . James Tarkowski - 7/10 Another solid performance from the ever-present defender.