Everton player ratings from the 1-1 draw against Roma at Goodison Park.

Everton’s final pre-season friendly in Goodison Park history ended in a 1-1 draw against AS Roma. Dominic Calvert-Lewin was on target for the Toffees in the last dress rehearsal before the 2024-25 Premier League season begins next week.

There was a decent crowd of 31,000 inside Goodison, with Everton preparing for their final campaign at the Grand Old Lady before moving to their next stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next year.

Roma threatened with the first chance on goal in the fifth minute when Artem Dovbyk was set free on goal but could only angle his shot wide of the far post. Everton made a decent response and mustered a couple of threatening moments without having any chances on goal.

And after a largely uneventful opening 45 minutes, the Italian visitors broke the deadlock six minutes before the interval. Lorenzo Pellegrini cleverly got away from his marker and took down a long ball before steering his shot beyond Blues keeper Jordan Pickford.

Sean Dyche’s side were better in the second period but had to wait until the 61st minute to have their first clear-cut opportunity - which they took. Dwight McNeil spotted the run of Calvert-Lewin and he spun Roma defender Evan Ndicka before keeping his composure to finish.

Everton had the momentum and substitute Iliman Nidaye got fans off their feet just seconds after coming on when he produced an audacious piece of skill before flashing just wide. Ndiaye, a summer signing from Marseille, then burst forward and laid on Jack Harrison, but his shot was kept out.

Harrison then had another chance on 76 minutes after Tim Iroegbunam pilfered possession but Roma keeper Mile Svilar punched over the bar.

The game petered out somewhat after both outfits started making substitutions, although Pickford made a decent save to thwart Stephan El Shaarawy’s effort from outside the box.

Ultimately, it was a good final test for Everton against a Roma outfit that finished sixth in Serie A and reached the Europa League semi-finals last season. The Toffees now turn their attention to their Premier League curtain-raiser against Brighton & Hove Albion. Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Jordan Pickford - 6

Little he could have done with the opening goal. Untested before keeping out Stephan El Shaarawy’s low drive.

Seamus Coleman - 6

Linked well with Harrison down the flank before coming off injured in the 32nd minute.

James Tarkowski - 5

Made a strong early tackle and played one raking pass in the first half but caught out for the opening goal in the first half. Was then lucky to avoid a yellow card for a late challenge on Nicola Zalawski. Gave a poor foul away not too long after the interval. Unusually out of sorts at times and still finding rhythm after his injury it appears.

Jake O’Brien - 6

Caught on his heels for Dovbyk’s big chance early on. Otherwise solid.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 6

Gave away a dangerous free-kick but otherwise defended well in the first half. Got into more advanced positions in the second period.

Tim Iroegbunam - 8

The pick of the bunch in the first half as he looked so classy in possession. Made a couple of big challenges in the second half, one of which led to a chance for Harrison. Subbed in the 80th minute.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 6

Kept things fairly simple throughout the first half. Added more thrust after the break.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 5

Far too sloppy in possession in good areas during the first half. Poor pass quelled a promising attack in the second half before being subbed in the 63rd minute.

Jack Harrison - 7

Lively in the first half putting in a couple of threatening crosses. Won a free-kick in a good area after the break and was then switched to a central role midway through. Forced a fine save out of the Roma goalkeeper not long after that and had another effort punched over the crossbar.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 7

Battled away in the first half but lacked service. Looked like it might be a frustrating afternoon when he had a shot blocked in the second half but kept at it and got his reward with an excellent finish. Subbed in the 79th minute.

Dwight McNeil - 6

Had a couple of moments that got fans off their seats but didn’t properly test Roma n the first half. Got more involved after the break and played an exceptional pass to assist Calvert-Lewin’s equaliser.

Sub 1 - Ashley Young - 6

Introduced sooner than he’d have anticipated. Did his duties well.

Sub 2 - Iliman Ndiaye - 7

Made an immediate impact with a sensational Maradona turn that resulted in his shot going just wide before bursting run teed-up a chance for Harrison.

Sub 3 - Jesper Lindstrom - 6

Should have been more selfish and had a shot when he tried to slide in Calvert-Lewin.

Sub 4 - Harrison Armstrong - N/A

More minutes for the 17-year-old, who has impressed this summer.

Sub 5 - Beto - N/A

Proved a handful after coming on.