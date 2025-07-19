Everton player ratings and scores from the 1-0 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers in a pre-season friendly.

Everton got more minutes into their legs as they suffered a 1-0 pre-season defeat by Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

In truth, the game was a typical summer friendly, although the Toffees did create some decent chances and deserved more on the balance of things.

Blackburn took the lead inside seven minutes when Dion De Neve last left in acres of space and finished at the back post and finished with ease.

Everton almost equalised six minutes later when Idrissa Gana Gueye whistled a shot just wide before Charly Alcaraz had a shot comfortably saved.

The Toffees had some opportunities in the second period, with Beto and Iliman Ndiaye having shots saved while Jake O’Brien drilled an effort into the side netting.

There was a glimpse of new signing Mark Travers’ prowess when the goalkeeper made a magnificent save to his left to tip over Harry Pickering’s free-kick with 15 minutes remaining. But there was to be no equaliser for Everton, who now turn their attention towards their tour of the USA.

Everton player ratings

Mark Travers - 7

Little chance with the opening goal and otherwise untested in the first half. Was not called into action until he made a stunning save to deny Pickering’s free-kick and another good stop at the death.

Nathan Patterson - 5

Saw a lot of the ball in the first half but did not take advantage. Failed to take one decent chance and a couple of crosses lacked quality, although another centre was well cut out by the Blackburn keeper and a late cutback found Alcaraz. Subbed in the 59th minute.

Jake O'Brien - 7

Played some nice passes in the first half. Made a fine sliding tackle in his own box after the break and then pushed to right-back after the first batch of substitutes. Got forward and drilled an effort into the side netting.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 6

Fairly solid in the first half and harshly penalised for a foul near his own box. Played one poor pass for Mykolenko early in the second half, though, Subbed in the 59th minute.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 5

Slipped in Beto with a fine through ball and made a couple of blocks. Did OK after the break.

Iliman Ndiaye - 5

Largely on the periphery in the first half bar one cross from the byline. Much more lively after the break and had a shot saved. Was just getting into it before understandably subbed in the 59th minute.

James Garner - 5

Played a couple of nice passes through the lines but looked a little leggy.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 7

Carried on from where he left out last season. So good at pinching the ball, flashed an effort just wide almost teed-up a Beto chance in the first half. Made an important interception early in the second half before being subbed in the 59th minute.

Dwight McNeil - 5

Had to do better when his pass lacked purchase for Patterson early in the first half. Swung in some crosses but just doesn't look as comfortable on the right. Had a couple of moments after the break but blazed one short over.

Charly Alcaraz - 5

Had two efforts that threatened Blackburn in the first half. Subbed in the 70th minute.

Beto - 6

Such a willing runner in the first half and was a handful for the Blackburn defence but just couldn’t get on the end of a couple of balls. Did well to hold off a couple of defneders and get a shot off after the break but had options to his right. Subbed in the 70th minute.

Sub 1 - Michael Keane (replaced Patterson) - 6

Solid during his cameo.

Sub 2 - Harrison Armstrong (replaced Gueye) - 7

Involved in so much after his introduction. Continues to impress and playing his way into David Moyes’ plans at this rate.

Sub 3 - Isaac Heath (replaced Ndiaye) - 6

Had a couple of moments but didn’t see the ball too much.

Sub 4 - Youssef Chermiti (replaced Beto) - N/A

Sub 5 - Isaac Heath (replaced Alcaraz) - N/A

Sub 6 - Jenson Metcalfe (replaced McNeil) - N/A