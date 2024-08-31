Everton player ratings. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton suffered an almost unimaginable capitulation as they conceded three late goals to suffer a third successive Premier League defeat at the hands of AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

The Toffees appeared to be cruising to victory after Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted in the second half. Yet Sean Dyche’s side collapsed under pressure, with Bournemouth somehow bagging three times in the final 10 minutes - leaving home fans both incensed and flabbergasted at the final whistle.

Everton made a bright start and went close to opening the scoring in the 12th minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin rose highest from a corner but steered his header into the side netting. Three minutes later, Idrissa Gana Gueye flashed a shot over the crossbar. Then in the 17th minute, Jack Harrison scampered past several defenders and found space 20 yards from goal but dragged his shot wide.

The Toffees mustered their first effort on target on 33 minutes when Iliman Ndiaye must have thought he scored for the second time in as many games. Calvert-Lewin headed back across goal and Ndiaye’s got a snapshot away - but it was straight at Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Everton continued on the front foot after the two teams re-emerged for the second period. And within five minutes, they finally broke the deadlock. Harrison swung a cross into the box that Calvert-Lewin chested down for Keane, who kept his composure to finish with aplomb into the bottom corner.

Five minutes later, another defender in Seamus Coleman went close to doubling the advantage when he burst into the box but saw his effort thwarted by Kepa.

Yet in the 57th minute, the Blues indeed had their second goal. Bournemouth failed to clear their lines properly and Dwight McNeil threaded a ball into the path of Calvert-Lewin, who nonchalantly dinked over the onrushing Kepa.

In truth, Everton would have rued they didn’t increased their advantage. Ndiaye went close on two occasions, first forcing a good stop out of Kepa before curling a shot just off target. With 14 minutes remaining, James Tarkowski hit the woodwork with a header from a corner.

Bournemouth set up a nervy finish when Antoine Semenyo reduced the arrears on 87 minutes. But what was to come was not to be expected. The Cherries had their equaliser in the second minute of added-time when Lewis Cook was left in acres of space to head home. Then in the 96th minute, Luis Sinisterra was left unmarked and nodded into the net - leaving Goodison completely shellshocked.

It means that Everton have now lost all three of their Premier League games this term - leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table. Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Jordan Pickford - 5

Got off his line a couple of times in the first half but otherwise untested. Barely had anything to do in the second period before the collapse. Couldn’t do anything about any of the goals and in fact kept out a couple of more efforts before Bournemouth’s winner.

Seamus Coleman - 4

Tested at times defensively in the first half but stood up to the challenge. Sound in the second period and must have thought he’d scored when denied by Kepa. However, Bournemouth’s first and third goals both stemmed from his side, allowing far too much space to let crosses into the box.

Michael Keane - 5

Solid to his credit in the first period and nodded a header wide. Then when the ball fell to him in the box, there was no concern he wouldn’t find the bottom corner given his finishing prowess. Yet was all over the place in the final moments of the game.

James Tarkowski - 4

Stepped out of defence impressively to win possession on a few occasions in the opening 45 minutes. Made a perfectly-timed challenge inside his own box moments into the second half and then almost netted a third when heading against the post. But failed to marshal the back four in the closing stages

Vitalii Mykolenko - 4

Defended his flank well in the first half and got forward at times, with one cross from the byline being cut out. Yet was all over the place in the closing stages, allowing Semenyo too much space to give Bournemouth a lifeline then was then all over the place and dragged out of position persistently.

Tim Iroegbunam - 6

Displayed so much drive and energy in the first period. Continued in that manner in the second period and was involved in Calvert-Lewin’s goal. Impressive but part of the rot.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 4

Kept things simple throughout the first half providing the nous needed. Mopped up after the break and had a couple of efforts on goal. But was brittle in the closing stages, beaten far too easily for the second goal and couldn’t provide what was needed when the pressure was on.

Jack Harrison - 5

Got Bournemouth on the back foot in the first period but should have hit the target after doing the hard part. Then swung in the cross that led to Keane opening the deadlock. Yet could not help out enough defensively in the closing stages to prevent the collapse.

Dwight McNeil - 5

Deployed in the No.10 role and knitted the play together, while he set-pieces were on the money in the first half. Inch-perfect pass engineered Calvert-Lewin’s goal but struggled when switched to the left flank in the closing stages. Looked tired and couldn’t help out defensively as the pressure was put on in the dying embers.

Iliman Ndiaye - 8

Got supporters off their feet every time he was on the ball. Bournemouth struggled to contain him and would have opened the scoring had his effort gone a yard either side of Kepa. Didn’t drop off in the second period - if anything he improved. Got the ‘second’ assist for Calvert-Lewin’s goal then went close with two efforts of his own. Dazzled throughout and did his fair share off the ball before subbed to a standing ovation in the 83rd minute - when Everton were still 2-0 up.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 8

Battled away in the first half to cause the Cherries’ defence issues and went close to breaking the deadlock. Was so intelligent to chest down to Keane for the opener and then took his own goal superbly. A fine performance.

Sub 1 - Beto - N/A

Sub 2 - Abdoulaye Doucoure - N/A